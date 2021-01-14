Luxcara and Be Green want to build 415 MW of unsubsidized solar in Denmark. The authorities are planning four solar parks, with the electricity to be sold to power consumers under power purchase agreements.From pv magazine Germany German renewables investment company Luxcara and Danish renewables developer Be Green have signed an agreement to build a 415 MW solar project portfolio in Denmark. The deal includes four different projects to be developed in the municipalities of Faxe, Vordingborg, and Herning, spanning a total area of ??429 hectares. Luxcara will manage the PV systems for institutional ...

