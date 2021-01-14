Solar EV Innovator successfully exhibits next gen prototype in a two-part series at CES

Surprises community with new capabilities for proprietary polymer-based solar technology

Ushers in expanded possibilities for 100% clean, free energy production

Sono Motors, the Company that seeks to revolutionize the future of solar-powered transportation, successfully unveiled the next frontier for its polymer-based Sono Solar Technology at CES 2021. Remarkably, the Company surprised live session participants with the first prototype for a photovoltaic (PV) or solar trailer, produced in conjunction with Finnish solar manufacturer, Valoe. This announcement occurred in conjunction with the introduction of the next generation prototype for the innovative Solar EV, the Sion.

In line with Sono Motors' vision for an affordable, accessible world without fossil fuels, the Company has created a proprietary platform to expand the use of the solar technology innovations borne from the Sion. The PV/solar trailer represents the next step for Sono Solar Technology, underscoring the technology's potential use across various mobility applications and upending global consumers' historic reliance on traditional combustion engines.

"We have found a way to deliver sustainable, free power across various transportation applications by replacing the traditional 'paint shop' process with integrated solar technology. While Sono Solar Technology is cheaper, lighter, and much more efficient than conventional glass-based solar cells, I am most excited about the potential uses that will arise thanks to its incredible flexibility," said Jona Christians, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sono Motors. "We are continuing to enhance this technology and look forward to our next achievements."

The Sion also exhibited the first series-intended solar integration on the body for the model during CES 2021, emphasizing the Company's innovation track record.

What is new in the next gen prototype of the Sion

Sono Motors integrated series-intended parts into a prototype. Those parts either come from series suppliers or are parts that are close to series. Besides the successful implementation of the series-intended electric drive unit, the chassis and the MPPT Central Unit (MCU), Sono Motors achieved something remarkable by placing solar panels on all straight and curved exterior parts of the vehicle. Sono Motors has also taken a major step forward in the development of the Sono App and infotainment, which is demonstrated by this prototype. The in-vehicle series-intended control units now communicate with the app and infotainment. For example in live tracking of solar energy, keyless entry, opening the charging lid, control of the cabin temperature and ambient light. High quality surface materials and the series-close dashboard give the vehicle a modern look and a good indication of the standard look and feel of the Sion.

Further information about Sono Solar Technology and the Sion can be found at: https://sonomotors.com/

For more information about the new features of the prototype, please submit a request to Sono Motor's contact persons.

About Sono Motors

Sono Motors is on a mission to enable a revolutionary mobility system, where every electric vehicle is solar, shared and independent from fossil-fuels. Today, an experienced specialist team is developing a forward-looking electric car that is suitable for daily use, with integrated solar cells and innovative mobility services, the Sion. Both, the integrated solar technology as well as the mobility services enable users to access clean mobility, harness solar energy and reduce CO2 impacts. Sono Motors was founded in 2016 and has rapidly grown to more than 100 employees today. The team combines international young talents and industry veterans, including former employees from BMW, Nissan Motor Company, Chrysler Group, DaimlerChrysler, Mercedes-Benz, FlixBus and myTaxi. Since its foundation, the company has raised around 100M through reservations and funding. The company released its first-generation car prototype to the public in 2017. To date, more than 12,600 people have reserved and partially paid for the vehicle. In 2018, Sono Motors was recognized as a Solar Impulse Efficient Solution by the Solar Impulse Foundation. In January of 2020, Sono Motors successfully closed one of the biggest Community Crowdfunding Campaigns in Europe.

The Sion is expected to have the lowest TCO (total cost of ownership) in its category at the time of production.

Find the entire founders' story here: www.sonomotors.com/de/story.html/

Website: www.sonomotors.com

