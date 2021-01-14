Leading Crypto Exchange in Europe takes crucial step to make crypto mainstream

Kraken today announced the launch of the new Kraken mobile app to meet the rapidly growing demand from clients looking for an easy-to-use, highly secure way to invest in cryptocurrencies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005352/en/

Kraken launches easy-to-use app, offering a highly secure way to invest in cryptocurrencies (Photo: Kraken Exchange)

The new Kraken app means Kraken, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Europe by euro trading volumes, can now provide a complete offering for investors at every level -- from beginner to advanced. Together with the Pro and Futures apps, which provide professional customers with advanced trading features, the new Kraken app delivers a consumer-centric crypto experience with a security-first mindset.

The new Kraken App is now available worldwide, including in 42 European geographies. With its intuitive interface and frictionless user experience, the app allows anyone to securely buy and sell more than 50 leading digital assets in a matter of minutes. The app, which includes credit and debit card support to minimize deposit times, uses real-time price data and premium tools to allow clients to easily check markets and review investments on the go.

Jeremy Welch, Vice President of Product commented: "The past year has seen huge demand for crypto assets and an acceleration of the digitalisation of finance. As the region's market leader, Kraken has been highly encouraged to see increased interest in Europe, home to some of the most innovative projects in the cryptocurrency space."

"Kraken's mission is to promote cryptocurrency adoption globally," Welch added. "With Europe having one of the highest smartphone penetration and digital literacy rates anywhere in the world, the Kraken App is a major step toward bringing the world-changing potential of crypto to anyone and everyone. For us, it shows our commitment to making crypto more accessible."

Kraken is one of the oldest and most trusted venues for trading cryptocurrencies. With unmatched security, a growing list of supported assets and innovative product offerings, Kraken offers some of the best cryptocurrency-related services under one roof. Since its launch in October, the Kraken Pro app has provided professional traders with a whole host of advanced cryptocurrency trading tools that can be easily accessed from mobile devices.

The new Kraken App means anyone wanting to enter the world of crypto can easily create and verify a new account, and start making crypto purchases from their mobile phones within minutes.

You can download the new Kraken app for Android at Google Play or on iOS at the Apple App store. For more information, please visit our FAQ page here.

About Kraken

Based in San Francisco, Kraken is the world's largest global digital asset exchange based on euro volume and liquidity. Kraken's clients trade more than 50 digital assets and 7 different fiat currencies, including EUR, USD, CAD, GBP, JPY, CHF and AUD. Kraken was founded in 2011 and is the first digital asset exchange to have its market data displayed on the Bloomberg Terminal and one of the first to offer spot trading with margin, regulated derivatives and index services. Kraken is trusted by more than 5 million traders, institutions and authorities around the world.

Kraken is backed by investors including Hummingbird Ventures, Blockchain Capital and Digital Currency Group, among others. For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

The Retail mobile app is now available worldwide, including 42 European geographies: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Saint Barthélemy, Switzerland, Cyprus, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, French Guiana, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Greenland, Guadeloupe, Greece, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Monaco, Montenegro, Martinique, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Portugal, Réunion, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia, San Marino, Holy See (Vatican), Mayotte.

The app is currently not available to residents from the following countries: the US, Japan, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005352/en/

Contacts:

Alex Rapoport, press@kraken.com