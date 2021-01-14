Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2021) - Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Funjoy Company Limited of China ("Funjoy"), together (the "Parties"), for several initiatives related to Fandom's Unified Information Access Platform ("UIA") technology for predictions for Esports games, events and streaming platforms.

Funjoy is a joint venture between several prominent industry firms comprised of leading businesses of livestreaming platforms of internet games, top-notch Esports competition operational platforms, Esports player/webcaster brokerage, Esports content production, Esports news media, as well as gaming and Esports education. Funjoy boasts state-of-the-art livestreaming technology and operational capability, the capability to organize large-scale Esports competitions, a mature entertainer brokerage and operation ecosystem, a vast experience in the game industry, and a technology reserve for VR Esports. Other significant partners provide a broad scope and reach of industry resources ranging from international tournament hosts to venture capital for development funding.

The Parties proposes a partnership to deploy the following spectrum of technologies:

Certain purpose-built features and functionalities which are being integrated to the Fandom Platform including but not limited to:

Platform-wide multi-stream viewing capabilities that facilitate multiple game streams to be viewed in a floating Picture-in-Picture format while maintaining in stream predictions Verified logins from major local social and messaging platforms Preferred Esports streaming platform selection User generated predictions for all-ages predictions Global, peer to peer and team-based challenges on all predictions Multi-language support Curated news and action feeds Custom data analytics and administration portals.

Topics for collaboration and consideration for the Parties include but are not limited to:

Partnering with game publishers and streaming platforms to facilitate Fandom's play along Esports prediction business model Determining possible integrations with Esports broadcast partners and scholastic amateur tournament hosts. Establishing business metrics and Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") for said partnerships and between the Parties To determine local infrastructure requirements to support launch in the domestic China market Introduction to local sponsors and advertisers Determination of sponsorship opportunities for Fandom Introductions of Fandom to local and international gaming events, gaming community members and influencers

The Company will be optimizing Fandom's UIA technologies for deployment to the following verticals:

Esports Entertainment Esports Competition Operation Esports Content Production Animation Education and Training

"The sheer size and scope of the reach of our partners represents an opportunity for Fandom to deploy its UIA platform across the full spectrum of the Esports industry. The ability to access world leading game developers and distribution channels for Esports content touching hundreds of millions of Esports fans across forty-five countries will give us the springboard to realize tremendous partner and stakeholder value. Our team is ready and primed to take on this opportunity and look forward to collaborating and innovating with the assembled teams," states Philip Chen, Chairman of Fandom Sports.

A recent insightful report by Niko Partners reveals that the Asian market for mobile games and Esports is fascinating, both in its size and the differences from the rest of the world. 2019 revenue for just the Asian market was $69 billion, representing approximately 43% of the global market, and its 1.33 billion gamers are nearly half the total global number. The Asian market, specifically China, also leads the world in esports and mobile gaming development.

"Having the right partners with the right pedigree and right connections lowers the barriers to entry for Fandom into one of the most dynamic global industries in the most dynamic markets," continued Mr. Chen. "We look forward to be an active participant of this robust economic landscape. As we gear up for the launch of our wagering and free play platform, Fandom will be tracking specific data sets of player engagement and impression metrics for our partners. We will then be jointly undertaking data analysis to determine which parts of the modular Fandom UIA Platform are suitable for specific partner deployments across the verticals delineated above. Fandom will be issuing regular updates on progress towards launch and further partner deployments based on the collected data metrics."

About Funjoy Ltd.

