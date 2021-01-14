Imperial X Plc - Issue of Equity

14 January 2021

Imperial X Plc

("Imperial X" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity and Warrants

Imperial X Plc is pleased to announce that, further to its announcements on 28 August 2020 and 26 November 2020, it has today completed the second and final tranche of a two tranche placement by placing 1,914,200 new Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the "Placing Shares") at a price of 2.5p per share for a total value of £47,855 net of expenses. In total, the Company has raised £416,348 net of expenses in this placement.

The Placing Shares will represent 2.6 per cent of the enlarged issued share capital of the Company, with the funds to be used for working capital and corporate costs associated with the proposed acquisitions also announced on 28 August 2020. Each placee has also received one warrant for every two Placing Shares, resulting in 957,100 warrants exercisable at 5.0p per share at any time until 5 January 2023.

The Company's enlarged issued capital now consists of 73,285,149 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p per share with voting rights attached. This number may be used by shareholders, following the Placing as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

