How Huge is the Opportunity for India Hydrological & Meteorological Equipment Market Players in the Defense Sector: Future Market Insights's New Report Analyses

Market players are focusing on the development of improved-performance equipment to measure the water level, velocity, and flow.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Future Market Insights: Demand for hydrological and meteorological equipment in India is poised to expand at more than 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2030, with increasing applications in disaster management projected to generate prospects. Growing requirement for consistent weather monitoring to set disaster management in motion is projected to fuel the India hydrological & meteorological market.

"Rising climatic changes have generated lucrative prospects for the market players as majority of the end users are being compelled to employ hydrological & meteorological equipments to get precise weather predictions." states the FMI analyst.

Important Highlights

Multi-parameter water quality sonde hydrological equipment type will remain lucrative throughout the assessment period.

AT/RH sensor will emerge as the top-selling meteorological equipment by 2030 end.

Laboratories and research institutes remain the key revenue generators for players in the market.

Drivers

Extensive application in various weather parameters for net radiation is boosting widespread adoption of hydrological and meteorological equipment.

Immense climate diversity in India boosts scope of the market in disaster management.

Growing construction of dams together with growing water levels is spurring the demand for hydrological & meteorological equipment notably.

Surging demand from the defense sector is encouraging the demand in the market.

Restraints

Dearth of precision for small scale weather predictions and complexity of equipment is hindering the market growth.

Slow adoption rate of climate forecasts of small & medium scale industries in India to calculate climatic risk while exerting business activities is challenging the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted sectors worldwide, including the Indian hydrological & meteorological equipment market. The abrupt imposition of lockdown in India had brought import of raw materials and production to a stoppage. The transport ban has further brought sales and distribution to a halt. However, the market is prohected to get over in 2021 owing to the essential need for weather prediction for disaster management, particularly in the defense industry, where this information is grave.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key companies operating in the India hydrological & meteorological equipment market include Geomax AG, Gill Instruments Limited, Hach Company, Vaisala Oyj, SEBA Hydrometrie GmbH & Co. KG, Virtual Hydromet, In-Situ Inc., Kaizen Imperial, K. R. Instruments, Info Electronics Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Aveli Global Engineering Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Encardio Rite, R.K. Engineering Corporation, Mechatronics Systems Pvt. Ltd., Astra Microwave Products Limited, Obel Systems Private Limited and Swan Environmental Private Limited. Companies are focusing on key market strategies such as collaborations and mergers & acquisitions to spread their presence worldwide.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the India hydrological & meteorological equipment market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of hydrological equipment type (surface water velocity sensors, current meters, groundwater level logger, radar water level sensors, compact bubblers, pressure level sensors, multi-parameter water quality sonde, contact gauge, side looking doppler and data loggers), hydrological equipment end users(central water resources management department, irrigation department, agriculture, water utility companies, hydropower plants, national hydrological projects and research & academia), meteorological equipment(rain gauge, precipitation gauge measurement, disdrometer (parsivel- laser weather sensor), wind speed & direction sensor, ceilometers, AT/RH sensor, snow depth sensors, snow gauge and data loggers), meteorological equipment end users(Indian Meteorological Department, Space Research & Sciences (ISRO, NESAC), environmental engineering & audit agencies (NEERI, TERI etc.), Marine & coastal security and research institutes laboratories (SASE, IISER, NIOT)).

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. India Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

4. Key Success Factors

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global Hydrological & Meteorological Equipment Market Overview

5.1.2. India GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.3. India Smart Cities Investment Outlook

5.1.4. India Infrastructure Investment Outlook

5.1.5. India Disaster Management Spending Outlook

5.1.6. India Import/Export Statistics

5.1.7. Upcoming Airport Projects

5.1.8. National Hydrological Project

5.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Historic Growth Rate of Companies

5.2.2. Shift of Market Structure Towards Multinational Players

5.2.3. India Water Treatment System Market Overview

5.2.4. India Defence Sector Spending Outlook

5.2.5. Enhanced R&D Spending for New Product Development

5.2.6. Increasing Share of Domestic Production and Assembly against Imports

5.3. Covid-19 Crisis - Impact Assessment

5.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.5. Value Chain Analysis

5.6. Tendering Process Overview

5.7. Market Dynamics

5.7.1. Drivers

5.7.2. Restraints

5.7.3. Opportunity Analysis

6. India Hydrological Equipment Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

6.1. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2020-2030

6.2. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

