14.01.2021
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

PR Newswire

London, January 14

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the final dividend previously announced on 11 December 2020 has been set at 1.365590, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 3.112208 pence per share (USD dividend 4.25 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 12 February 2021 (to shareholders on the register on 4 January 2021).

14 January 2021

Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

