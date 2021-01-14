Looking back over years of research into the topic of hybrid systems based on different combinations of solar, wind, hydro and other renewables, an international group of scientists found strong potential for strategies to exploit complementarity between the different sources integrate more intermittent renewables onto regional and national grids. The scientists present a series of conclusions and recommendations that aim to push research in hybrid renewables forward.As variable renewable energy sources, primarily solar and wind, come to represent a larger portion of the world's energy mix, balancing ...

