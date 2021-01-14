Trust Payments accelerates UK growth in the fintech space, supported by the UK Government's Kickstart back-to-work scheme

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Payments has today announced plans to accelerate its investment strategy in UK, with the support of the UK government's Kickstart scheme. The scheme, aimed at creating jobs for talented young people typically straight out of higher education, is being adopted by the Trust Payments group in various locations across the UK to support the increased demand for fintech payments.

Trust Payments, which provides merchants with a global unified payments system, has seen significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting business with new cashless payment options, including mobile, in-app and contactless payment options.

Daniel Holden, CEO of Trust Payment commented, "While areas of our economy are suffering greatly, other sectors are having to adapt quickly to the new realities. The Kickstart scheme offers young people the much-needed first job to start their careers. We are very pleased to be able to accelerate our growth plans with support from the government, while offering a fantastic career progression opportunity to young people in the fintech sector."

Around 750,000 16-to-24-year-olds are claiming Universal Credit, according to the Office of National Statistics (2020). This highlights the large numbers of young people being financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and unable to find work.

Trust Payments is one of the early adopters of the Kickstart programme and initially looking to support up to 60 roles across all business functions, from Sales and Marketing, to Operations, Technology and Finance.

Candidates will be able to apply for the roles, which will be based in and around London, North Yorkshire, North Wales and home-based roles via Job Centres shortly. Trust Payments also has several other roles open for experienced candidates at www.trustpayments.com/careers.

About Trust Payments Group

Trust Payments is a global unified payments group for global pay-in, pay-out and customer journey technologies. Our mission is to help businesses to optimise their sales and customer experience through facilitating speedy and seamless payments. Our single sign-on technology platform can process payments with over 50 global acquiring banks, including our own EU-licenced institution, acquiring.com.

Our community benefits from our 20+ years of payments experience and unrivalled customer focus. Our trusted and robust technology solutions deliver 1.6 bn transactions annually for 7,000 active clients across eCommerce, mobile and Point of Sale (POS) and in 14 like-for-like settlement currencies. We also operate in the US with money transmission services and gaming vendor licences in key regulated markets. Visit us at www.trustpayments.com and www.acquiring.com.

