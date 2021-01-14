Anzeige
14.01.2021 | 13:46
Press Invitation to Launch of Viking Glory

HELSINKI, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We cordially invite you to witness one of the most important milestones in the construction of Viking Line's new climate-smart vessel, M/S Viking Glory. On January 26, 2021, the vessel will move for the first time from its drydock at the XSI shipyard in Xiamen, China.

The launch will be streamed live along with exclusive pictures of the vessel's interior, and during the event we will reveal the latest developments in the newbuild project and the company's plans going forward.

One of the world's most climate-smart vessels is Viking Glory, which will be delivered in late 2021 and serve the Turku-Mariehamn-Stockholm route daily. During a digital press event on Tuesday, January 26, the launch from the shipyard will be streamed live, and at the same time we will provide a sample of what the vessel's interior will look like. A panel consisting of Viking Line's CEO and others in charge of the project will talk about the vessel's unique properties and answer questions from the media. There will be an opportunity for individual interviews with the Viking Line representatives after the event.

Attached the invitation

What: Digital press event of the launch of Viking Glory, brand-new pictures of the interior and a panel discussion featuring representatives from Viking Line. Opportunities for an interview after the event with CEO Jan Hanses, project manager Kari Granberg, launch manager Michaela Lindström and SVP Corporate Informations Johanna Boijer Svahnström.

When: Tuesday, January 26, 2021, 12:00 to 13:00 EET. Individual interviews will be given starting at 13:00.

Where: Digitally - the link will be sent after you have signed up for the event.

For the wish of a private intervju please contact christa.gronlund@vikingline.com and tell who you'd like to interview. For one interview there is time about 5min between 13-15:00 EET. We'll let you know the exact time for those who asked for it on January 25th.

Sign-up for the event and individual interviews: By January 24, 2021, at the latest here: https://www.lyyti.in/viking_glory

Read more about Viking Glory: https://www.newship.vikingline.com/

We look forward to you joining the event!

CONTACT:
Jan Hanses
President and CEO
358 18 270 00

Johanna Boijer-Svahnström
SVP Corporate Informations
358 18 270 00
johanna.boijer@vikingline.com

Christa Grönlund
Press Manager
358 9 123 5242 christa.gronlund@vikingline.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/viking-line-abp/r/press-invitation-to-launch-of-viking-glory,c3267199

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13658/3267199/8186c23f37f30cb9.pdf

Pressinbjudan sjösättning Eng

https://news.cision.com/viking-line-abp/i/viking-glory,c2866965

Viking Glory

