smartTrade Technologies announced today that UK private and commercial bank Arbuthnot Latham has adopted its white label technology to enable the bank to connect and distribute financial products more competitively to its clients.

smartTrade provides end-to-end electronic trading solutions for FX (including Options), Money Markets, Fixed Income and derivatives. smartTrade LiquidityFX includes aggregation of up to 130 liquidity providers, smart order routing, order management, pricing, risk management and distribution.

Arbuthnot Latham was looking to integrate a solution into its existing offering which would be user-friendly and practical for clients whilst meeting the bank's requirements for functionality and security.

Ashley King, Head of Treasury at Arbuthnot Latham said, "We were seeking a best-in-class vendor which offered a sophisticated back end and good connectivity with our existing systems, with the aim of enhancing our offering to private clients as well as meeting the more complex needs of our commercial clients. smartTrade understood the client experience we wanted to deliver and was able to meet our customisation requests whilst ensuring that our regulatory and security commitments were fully complied with.

"smartTrade's attention to detail and understanding of our expectations made it the clear front-runner when selecting a vendor whose technology would help us to meet the goals of our digital strategy and to enhance our client journey."

"Our white label technology was without doubt the best choice for Arbuthnot Latham," said David Vincent, smartTrade's Chief Executive Officer. "Not only does it complement Arbuthnot Latham's existing offering, but, as part of the selection process we were able to demonstrate how our functionality can help Arbuthnot Latham to attract a wider range of clients and to grow its operation in line with its business strategy. We are delighted that Arbuthnot Latham is the first UK private bank to choose our technology."

About Arbuthnot Latham:

Arbuthnot Latham Co., Limited whose business was established in 1833, is the London-based private banking, commercial banking and wealth management arm of the Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, with regional offices in Manchester, Bristol and Exeter and an international branch in Dubai.

Arbuthnot Latham aims to provide a comprehensive approach to private banking, commercial banking and wealth management with its four core services; Private Banking; Commercial Banking; Wealth Planning and Investment Management.

For more information, visit www.arbuthnotlatham.co.uk

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, pioneer of multi-asset electronic trading solutions, offers innovative technology allowing you to focus on your trading and grow your business while quickly adapting to changing market requirements.

smartTrade provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities, Derivatives (including Options), Cryptocurrencies and Money Markets. Our solutions offer connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management and fully customizable HTML5 user interface.

smartTrade works with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and asset managers to corporate firms. LiquidityFX for Foreign Exchange and smartFI for Fixed Income are provided as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main marketplaces globally.

smartAnalytics, our multi-asset Big Data analysis solution, allows the creation of historical or real time dashboards and reports to interact more effectively with markets and end customers.

For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

