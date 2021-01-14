Capitolis, the leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets, today announced a collaboration with CLS, a market infrastructure delivering settlement, processing and data solutions for the global FX market, that will integrate CLS' data with Capitolis' proprietary technology platform to streamline trading and settlement for banks in the $6.6 trillion global currency market.

The collaboration will allow financial institutions using Capitolis' real-time technology platform to identify the best optimization opportunities, eliminate large and unnecessary positions and free up capital. These added efficiencies have the potential to materially affect returns on capital, market pricing, overall reduction of systemic risk and more.

Against a backdrop of more stringent capital requirements and the implementation of additional regulation, financial institutions' ability to leverage innovative and effective optimization services is invaluable as these firms continue to seek to enhance their balance sheets, not just in the rapidly evolving FX market, but all global markets.

Gil Mandelzis, CEO and founder of Capitolis, said, "Capitolis brings a novel approach to the market, delivered through innovative technology. We are building a growing community of financial institutions that will allow these firms to collaborate and optimize their financial resources. Our alliance with CLS, one of the most trusted and formidable market infrastructures, will help us to create new opportunities for collaboration and move us closer to achieving our vision to make markets safer, healthier and more efficient."

Keith Tippell, Global Head of Product at CLS, said, "Our unique position at the center of the FX market enables us to collaborate with specialized service providers, like Capitolis, resulting in solutions that provide choice and flexibility for our clients and make the trading environment more efficient, safer and cost effective. We are excited to collaborate with the Capitolis team, providing CLS trade data and enabling improved capital efficiencies and significantly reducing risk for market participants."

ABOUT CAPITOLIS

Capitolis is the leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets. Founded in 2017, Capitolis' network software enables financial institutions to optimize their balance sheets, which creates a fairer, safer and healthier marketplace. More than 50 financial institutions, as well as many hedge funds and asset managers, leverage Capitolis' technology to bring the best services to market and achieve high levels of return, while using the most appropriate amounts of their financial resources.

Backed by world class investors, including Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital and S Capital, Capitolis' team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology and financial services and is growing rapidly in our offices in New York, London and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

