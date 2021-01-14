Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global's Q1 Financial Overview as it Continues to Grow Long-Term Asset Base with Focus on Nationwide Cannabis Markets

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies, today announces its financial results for the quarterly period ending November 30, 2020, which was recently reported on Form 10-Q with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Long-term assets increased to over $2.5 million during the quarterly period due to the Company taking stakes in cannabis operations with national and international business opportunities. Total assets, as of the end of the reporting period, increased by 38% compared to the previous fiscal year end period ending August 31, 2020.

Essential to the asset value increases were the investments in Natural Plant Extracts, which operates a licensed cannabis manufacturing and distribution business in the Los Angeles area, in which the Company now owns an approximate 18.8% common share position and in Marijuana Company of America (OTC:MCOA) where Cannabis Global now owns 650 million common shares. During the quarter, the Company also acquired Ethos Technologies, Inc., a start-up specializing in ultra-secure cannabis transport bags for the compliant commercial cultivation, processing, and distribution markets.

"With the strong likelihood of cannabis legalization across the entire United States in the near future, we are focused on assets that have national sales implications," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "We not only substantially increased our asset base during Q1, but we also gained success in the rollout of our Hemp You Can Feel brands with eight SKUs now on Amazon and in completing our designs for our cannabis transport system under brand name Comply Bag. During the quarter, we also filed a non-provisional patent on our new cannabinoid nanoparticle technology and prepared for two additional non-provision filings, one of which occurred in December, with the other scheduled for filing by the end of January 2021."

With our acquisition of Ethos Technologies during the most recently completed fiscal quarter, the Company is further targeting the coming national cannabis market through its investments in Comply Bag, in which management is specifically tailoring features for efficient interstate and intrastate cannabis transportation.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "A significant emphasis during the recently completed quarter was on the design of the software interfaces and smartphone app, in addition to Metrc API integration, for the Comply Bag. We think this integration of the Metrc API into our application is vital, as Metrc is the leading choice for the cannabis industry and various governments as the optimum track-and-trace system. As interstate commerce in cannabis begins, the tracking and monitoring of shipments will be paramount. The investments we made in our most recently completed quarter, along with the investments we are still making, will ensure we release one of the most state of the art cannabis transport systems in the marketplace."

