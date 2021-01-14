Halberd Corporation: Halberd Corp. Develops Medication to Boost Immune System Against SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19)

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Halberd Corp. (OTC PINK:HALB) announced the filing of a provisional patent application on a proprietary combination of nutritional supplements (melatonin, zinc and Vitamin D) combined with low dose Naltrexone designed to reduce the severity of Covid-19 symptoms. This proprietary combination of supplements is based on numerous peer-reviewed publications (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7) from major medical organizations indicating that each of the ingredients contributes to reduced Covid-19 symptomology. Halberd intends to make the proprietary nutritional supplement formula portion available as an over-the-counter product as soon as possible. The prescription-based medication with the addition of low dose Naltrexone would be available after FDA approval is obtained.

Halberd will have exclusive worldwide rights to the provisional patent application, "Medication For The Reduction Of Morbidity And Mortality In Persons Infected By Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19 Virus)".

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO, stated, "Our scientists have formulated a specific combination of nutritional supplements which they believe, after reviewing numerous peer-reviewed medical articles and independent research, should provide a boost to the immune system to reduce the severity of Covid-19, when taken prior to contracting the disease or early in its onset. Each participating medical expert agrees that there would be no downside in the use of any of these ingredients.

We are excited about the prospects of securing immediate volume manufacturing and mass distribution sources for our products. A significant portion of the revenue from these initial products will be reinvested in expanding and accelerating our research programs and developing market readiness of follow-on products."

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus," "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans," "Nasal Spray to Prevent the Transmission of Covid-19," and "Method For Treating And Curing Covid-19 Infection By Utilizing Radiofrequency Extracorporeally To Eradicate The Virus," "Medication For The Reduction Of Morbidity And Mortality In Persons Infected By Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19 Virus)." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

