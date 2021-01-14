~ Holy Crap Breakfast Cereals have great year in 2020 despite the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic ~

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2021) - Plant&Co. Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC PINK: VGANF) ("Plant&Co." or the "Company"), a vertically integrated enterprise focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to report on the operations for its M&A target Holy Crap Brands Inc. ("Holy Crap"), further to the recent announcements (November 26, 2020 and January 7, 2021) regarding the definitive amalgamation agreement, whereby a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (Subco) will amalgamate with Holy Crap, to form a new division focused on creating innovative brands and products, inspired to improve lives through high-quality plant-based ingredients focused on gut-health wellness.

Since acquiring the line of healthy breakfast cereals in 2019, Holy Crap hired Ms. Donna Reddy as President with the mandate to lead the next phase of the company's growth. Ms. Reddy, a strategic and results-driven leader in the marketing and branding industry, has revitalized the Holy Crap breakfast cereal brand by expanding the distribution channels and driving growth through the launch of new packaging and a new marketing strategy implemented to reach a broader audience and increase sales. Total number of cereal bags sold and revenue generated in 2020 versus 2019 since Ms. Reddy's appointment increased over 129% and 166% respectively.

As reported earlier total online sales of Holy Crap's amazing breakfast cereals were up almost 60% for the second and third quarter 2020 compared to the same time period year prior. In the second half of 2020 Holy Crap experienced a 95% increase in first time buyers online. Customer reviews talk about how great the cereal tastes and how it helps contribute to a happy gut and happy mind, making it very attractive to those health minded individuals seeking plant-based, organic, nutrient-packed healthy foods.

"As we move to the final stage of the amalgamation with Holy Crap, we wanted to congratulate Donna and her team at Holy Crap for their success throughout 2020," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Plant&Co. "Even COVID-19 couldn't slow the business down with sales increasing year-over-over. With the new packaging and marketing strategy we expect to continue the growth trajectory of the breakfast cereal."

Holy Crap breakfast cereal is a high-quality product that tastes greats, helps maintain a healthy gut, and makes consumers feel good inside and out. Emerging research has connected a healthy gut with a healthy mind, and Holy Crap customers' reviews continue to confirm that its breakfast cereals contribute to a healthful digestive tract. With many people experiencing digestive sensitivities, Holy Crap has developed the right formulation to get people moving.

Today, Holy Crap offers four distinct SKUs all of which contain certified organic, non-gmo, kosher and gluten free ingredients, such as hemp seed, buckwheat, chia seeds, and gluten-free oats. The tasty, nutrient-packed breakfast cereals have high levels of essential amino and fatty acids, a kick of fiber, and are free from the top 9 allergens and free from any additives like added flavors, preservatives, chemicals, color, salt, or oils.

Holy Crap has built a successful distribution model with access to wholesale suppliers and close relationships with BUYBC and other BC enterprises. Today Holy Crap products are available for sale in many well-known Canadian retailers such as Save-On-Foods, London Drugs, Whole Foods (West), Georgia Main, Natures Fare, Choices Market, Nature's Emporium, Organic Garage, Big Carrot, Ambrosia and more stores to come! The Company also has a loyal following in numerous west coast independent grocers and generates sales throughout North America online though its website www.holycrap.com and www.amazon.ca.

About Holy Crap Brands Inc.

At Holy Crap Brands Inc. our mission is to create products that inspire through innovative branding and improve lives through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. The company's signature brand - Holy Crap - is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind. For additional investor and product information please visit: www.holycrap.com.

About Plant&Co. Brands Ltd.

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC PINK: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods.

For additional information, please contact: ir@plantandco.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to the closing of the Transaction and the business plans and prospects of Holy Crap and the Company. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72048