ClickStream Corporation: WinQuik App Surprises Trivia Fans With Special Appearances From Super Bowl Champion James Jones, NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins and Former NFL Quarterback & Current NFL Analyst David Carr

Trivia Games Hosted by Pooch Hall Offer the Chance To Win Money With Help From Celebrity Guests Starting This Month

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Clickstream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS) revealed today the names of professional athletes James Jones, Dominique Wilkins and David Carr as the first group of celebrities who will make a debut in WinQuik games this month.

"It's exciting to see celebrities playing WinQuik and wanting to be a part of the game. All of the guest cameo appearances on WinQuik will add some flavor and expertise to our quizzes," said Amber Theoharis, WinQuik's Vice President of Original Programming. "They will have a connection to the themed episode in which they appear."

Green Bay Packers Super Bowl champion James Jones is joining the challenge as part of a "Green" themed quiz on Saturday, January 16th to coincide with his team competing in the NFL divisional round that weekend. All of the 10 questions posed to contestants will all have something to do with the color green.

"You can't have a quiz on the color green without giving a shout out to my Green Bay Packers," said James Jones. "I'm competitive. I love playing games and I can't wait to see how many people can beat the clock when I deliver my questions."

Another professional athlete, NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkens, is participating in a special '90s NBA themed quiz on Sunday, January 17th, 2021. Wilkens formerly played with the Atlanta Hawks and is known for being the best dunker in NBA history. Dominique will be showing off his clue skills and multi-talents in his special cameo.

Former Texans and Giants NFL star Quarterback and analyst David Carr is appearing as part of WinQuik's 'NFL Quarterbacks' trivia on January 24th which is also Championship Sunday.

WinQuik is a free-to-play, fast-paced, daily quiz-app that features nightly live quizzes hosted by Pooch Hall. The time allotted to answer each question is :07 seconds and the games range from sports trivia to broad-ranging pop-culture categories. Players have many ways they can win real cash and prizes.

ABOUT JAMES JONES

James Jones is a former American football wide receiver. He played college football at San Jose State and was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft. With the Packers, he helped them win Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was also a member of the Oakland Raiders. Jones can now be seen weeknights on NFL Network. For additional information, please see https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/J/JoneJa04.htm.

ABOUT DOMINIQUE WILKINS

Dominique Wilkins is an American former professional basketball player. Wilkins was a nine-time NBA All-Star and is widely viewed as one of the best dunkers in NBA history, earning the nickname "the Human Highlight Reel". In 2006, Wilkins was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. For additional information, please see https://www.basketball-reference.com/players/w/wilkido01.html.

ABOUT DAVID CARR

David Carr is a former American football quarterback who played in the National Football League and currently an NFL analyst. He was drafted by the Houston Texans first overall in the 2002 NFL Draft. He played college football at Fresno State and is the brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. For additional information, please see https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/C/CarrDa00.htm.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently developing and marketing HeyPal and WinQuik respectively.

WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in production for 2021 featuring actor Pooch Hall and other celebrity hosts such as NFL Quarterback Joshua Dobbs and celebrity chef Jordan Andino. Show subject matter includes sports, music, Hollywood, space, food and much more. Game types are set up dynamically with daily, live games and non-live games available to play multiple times daily as well as the ability to challenge friends and family 1-v-1. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream monetizes the WinQuik platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit: Web:www.clickstream.technology or www.winquik.com | Twitter:www.twitter.com/winquikapp or www.twitter.com/ClickstreamC | Instagram:www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal, by way of ClickStrean subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. As opposed to quizzes, flash cards and other traditional language studying tools, HeyPal's approach to helping its users learn a new language is by matching them together with native speakers of their target language. For example, if User A speaks English, and wants to learn French, HeyPal will match the user with User B who speaks fluent French and wishes to learn English. This approach makes the language learning process more fun, engaging, and encourages faster learning speed. HeyPal also has many social media features, including posts and media uploading to "language boards", allowing users to post original content and be immersed completely in the language they are learning. Nebula intends to monetize HeyPal by integrating a unique and effective premium subscription model that will allow users to gain access to certain features that will enhance their social language experience. For more information about HeyPal, please visit website at www.heypalapp.com and social media on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/heypalapp/.

