Rich Feola, CEO of Solar Exclusive, Announces High-Quality Exclusive Appointments for Solar Companies

Solar Exclusive is the largest independent solar advertising company in the world and has generated over $850 million and 3 megawatts in Solar sales for their clients

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Rich Feola, CEO of Solar Exclusive, is pleased to announce that he and his team are offering strategized methods of advertising that are designed to produce high-quality clients for solar companies.

To learn more about Solar Exclusive's innovative methods and/or to book a strategy call, please visit https://solarexclusive.org/video-case-study.

Thanks to his extensive work in the solar industry, Feola knows exactly what solar companies need to generate qualified leads that result in profits and success. Rich and his team at SolarExclusive.com use their proven digital marketing strategy to target ready-to-buy solar customers. While most of Solar Exclusive's competitors strictly advertise through Facebook, Solar Exclusive creates advertisements that educate prospective customers on the benefits of solar across all social channels, including Google, YouTube and Facebook.

The Solar Exclusive team understands that many people are unfamiliar with the great benefits that solar provides, so their main form of advertisements are through YouTube, where people are already in learning mode and watching videos. This method of advertising sets Solar Exclusive apart from its competitors. Feola often says, "Homeowners don't want to be sold online. They want to be taught. Since YouTube mostly chronicles instructional videos, we have a great platform for teaching homeowners about net metering, solar panel efficiency, and quality installation practices."

In addition to being extremely cost effective, Feola noted, Google and YouTube's platform is an outstanding and effective way to reach potential customers who are actively searching to save money with solar online.

Feola and his team have done extensive research to develop their three-pronged approach to help solar companies get as many new customers as possible, and ultimately boost their profits. More specifically, their approach includes the mining of solar data, a proven pre-qualification stage and an automated process that inspires homeowners to book an appointment to learn more about going solar.

The team from Solar Exclusive will also pre-qualify prospects to ensure they are providing savvy buyers to their clients, while also systematically discarding leads who do not meet certain criteria like having a solid credit score or a roof that can handle solar panels, among other factors.

"We average a 36% appointment set rate on our leads. This is far beyond any of our competitors, and we hear from clients all the time that they close deals with homeowners 50-70% of the appointments we set for them," Feola clarified.

Feola is a solar company owner himself and is very knowledgeable on the pain points and needs when searching for customers who are ready to switch to solar. He leads the SolarExclusive.com team with experience in overcoming those difficulties when it comes to gaining customers.

"Solar Exclusive can help you grow your business efficiently and to greater heights by avoiding low-quality leads and generating high-quality, exclusive appointments," Feola said, adding that he and his team are solar marketing experts who have been in the sales and marketing field for over 10 years.

"We work and operate with solar companies in over 39 states to generate leads for them in over 253 different markets."

Feola said he is pleased to use his expertise in the solar industry to help other solar companies boost their sales. He is also heartened by the number of positive reviews that have already come in for his successful three-pronged approach.

For instance, as one solar company owner posted in a video review, Feola's system led to securing 150 deals monthly on a consistent basis.

Another solar company owner referred to the program as "the best lead generation system in the industry."

"I've had eight deals sold monthly on a $1,000 advertising budget," he noted in a video review.

Solar Exclusive was awarded by Google as the largest independent spender in the solar industry on YouTube. He is excited about the future of the solar energy industry and reducing the country's electric bills and carbon emissions.

About Solar Exclusive:

Rich Feola is the CEO of Solar Exclusive, the largest independent solar advertising company in the world with over $850 million in Solar sales generated for their clients. Solar Exclusive uses an exclusive three-pronged approach to generate high-quality appointments for solar companies. To learn how to skyrocket sales in solar, click here: https://solarexclusive.org/video-case-study

Contact:

Victoria Kennedy

press@victoriakennedyofficial.com

5615299077

SOURCE: Solar Exclusive

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624306/Rich-Feola-CEO-of-Solar-Exclusive-Announces-High-Quality-Exclusive-Appointments-for-Solar-Companies