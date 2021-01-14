Deploys 8x8 Cloud Communications and Contact Centre Solution to Improve Business Resilience and Optimise Services Delivery

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Liverpool City Council has deployed the 8x8 integrated cloud communications and contact centre solution which digitises services for its more than half a million residents, as part of its digital transformation agenda.

As one of the largest metropolitan districts in the UK, the Liverpool City Council set an ambitious goal to accelerate digital transformation and begin the introduction of a self-service model for citizens. One of the barriers to this effort was the limitations of the council's existing Avaya legacy on-premises communications and contact centre infrastructure, which was in need of an upgrade.

Following a rigorous procurement process, the council selected 8x8 to replace the legacy system and deliver a single, integrated cloud contact centre, voice, team chat, meetings and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solution. The council's Information Communications Technology (ICT) team cited 8x8's robust analytics capabilities, enhanced flexibility and ability to seamlessly connect 200 contact centre agents as vital to their efforts.

Working with 8x8, Liverpool City Council is now able to accelerate its digital transformation. The single communications and contact centre platform is enabling staff to continue delivering essential services for residents and businesses while working remotely from anywhere. Agents have full transparency giving them a complete view of the customer journey. Importantly, Liverpool City Council is also now able to track the impact of these technology developments through detailed analytics, driving insights needed to optimise the customer experience.

The Liverpool City Council deployment reflects the wider success 8x8 has experienced within the UK public sector in the last year:

The number of UK public sector customers has nearly doubled year-over-year, ending September 30, 2020, with NHS Trusts deployments growing significantly over the same time frame.

The 8x8 integrated cloud communications and contact centre solution is now deployed across a third of London's boroughs.

8x8 recently signed and deployed additional public sector customers, including: Age Scotland , a leading national charity representing and promoting the rights and interests of older people, deployed the 8x8 integrated cloud communications and contact centre solution. Aspire Housing , a housing association group, supporting and managing around 9,000 homes across Staffordshire and Cheshire, deployed the 8x8 integrated cloud communications and contact centre solution. Manchester City Council , a local government authority supporting one of the largest metropolitan districts in the UK deployed the 8x8 integrated cloud communications and contact centre solution. Ashfield District Council , a local government providing services and support for more than 120,000 residents as well as businesses and visitors, selected the 8x8 cloud communications and 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams solution. Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health NHS Trust , an inpatient and community-based mental health care provider, deployed the 8x8 integrated cloud communications and contact centre solution.



Alison Hughes, Assistant Director ICT of Liverpool City Council, said, "While the pandemic has made digitising services an imperative, our own digital transformation agenda is rooted in the changing nature of citizen interactions with the council. The level of expertise the 8x8 team has been able to offer has meant that we've been able to put the right solutions in place that best empower both our agents and citizens alike. Having everything in one place and the analytics to know what is working and what isn't, means we can provide critical services effectively and seamlessly."

"We understand how important it is for councils to keep in touch providing essential services for the community during these unprecedented times," said Jamie Snaddon, Managing Director, EMEA at 8x8, Inc. "Providing Liverpool City Council with an integrated communications and contact centre solution has allowed them to rapidly transition to the cloud, under difficult circumstances with minimal disruption to their services. We're looking forward to working together as we enhance their service levels even further in the coming months."

