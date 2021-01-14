East Coast Electronics Recycling: ECER Inc. Is Your destination For Safe, Secure E-waste Recycling & Data Destruction

SHIRLEY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Technology has been evolving at a more rapid pace than we have ever witnessed in modern history. It doesn't seem that long ago that mobile phones were the size of briefcases and a bulky tube model TV was the one way to watch movies & shows at home. With all the new material that is being put out there, we all need a place to properly recycle our old items so that no sensitive data ends up where it doesn't belong and preserving a better future for our planet by limiting the need to mine for new materials to construct the electronics of tomorrow. ECER Inc. was founded with the goal of being this destination for the greater New England area and beyond.

ECER Inc. accepts all types of electronics, ranging from TVs & computers to small accessories and wires. Their services run the gamut from containers & dumpsters for electronics storage and hauling, to manned e-waste events where company personnel assist town staff in packaging & loading electronic materials for recycling back at their facility.

Other companies have come & gone, but ECER Inc.'s commitment to secure data management and good stewardship of the environment, in concert with the passion for sustainability and solid work ethics of the staff, have allowed it to thrive even in difficult times such as these. Constantly adapting to changes in technology & recycling have also contributed to the company's longevity, as they strive to stay one step ahead of the curve while always keeping an eye on the future.

As an essential service, ECER Inc. has never discontinued operations at any point during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since this February, they have implemented precautions for the safety of both customers & employees alike. All staff work at least 6 feet apart on company premises at all times. The office undergoes extensive cleaning procedures at least twice a day. Employees & visitors are given masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, & access to washrooms with soap and water to ensure optimum cleanliness. Finally, in accordance with local regulations, both customers & employees are required to wear masks on all job sites when social distancing is not possible.

ECER Inc. is committed to health & personal safety every bit as much as they are the destruction of personal data. They offer a complete array of electronics recycling services. To obtain a quote for any of their services, they can be reached at (877) 537-9940 [SAMR] or visit them at http://www.ecerinc.com.

About East Coast Electronics Recycling

Headquartered in Shirley, MA, East Coast Electronics Recycling is a leading electronic and computer recycling company serving organizations in Washington, D.C. Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Vermont. Services include secure data destruction, drop off container programs, electronics recycling pickup services, and electronics recycling collection events.

