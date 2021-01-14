UV-C Disinfecting Device Used in Hospitals Globally Achieves 99.99% Inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 in BSL-3 Laboratory Testing

UltraViolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI) announced its UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer achieved greater than 99.99%, or 4log10, inactivation of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) in 5 minutes at a distance of 12 feet (3.65 meters). Testing on the coronavirus strain that causes the COVID-19 disease was conducted by Innovative Bioanalysis, a CAP, CLIA, and BEI-recognized BSL-3 certified laboratory (CA, USA). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has indicated that the COVID-19 disease can be spread by both surface and airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2.1

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005585/en/

The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer is used in approximately 1,000 hospitals globally. (Photo: Business Wire)

The testing parameters were carefully selected to be indicative of rapid whole room disinfection in hospitals. The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer has previously been proven to help prevent Healthcare-Associated Infections and to inactivate over 35 pathogens, including human coronavirus (229E), in over 10 peer-reviewed published clinical studies and independent laboratory testing.

"We hope this important testing can lend confidence and comfort to Healthcare professionals working bravely and tirelessly to beat COVID-19." stated Peter Veloz, Chief Executive Officer, UVDI. "Specific to use in hospitals for whole room disinfection, we believe that proving rapid inactivation of pathogens at distances of 8 feet (2.44 meters) and 12 feet (3.65 meters) is the best marker for in-facility performance. Independent confirmation of effectiveness against high-risk pathogens is a common sense, yet critical step to verify disinfecting claims for UV devices."

"Building on our deep science-based evidence demonstrating the UVDI-360's effectiveness against high-risk pathogens, including coronaviruses, we feel the healthcare professionals we serve globally deserve proof against the specific SARS-CoV-2 viral strain causing COVID-19," added Dr. Ashish Mathur, Vice President of Innovation and Technology, UVDI.

About UltraViolet Devices, Inc.

UVDI's Mission is to make a cleaner, safer, and healthier world through advanced UV-C solutions that disinfect the air and surfaces in the environments we live, work, and play in. UVDI designs and manufactures advanced Ultraviolet light solutions in California, applying over 70 years and three generations of family craftsmanship and care. Over 2,000 UVDI-360 Room Sanitizers are used in approximately 1,000 leading hospitals in more than 25 countries, where it has been proven in peer-reviewed, published studies to reduce Healthcare-Associated Infections and inactivate high-risk pathogens. UVDI's proven Indoor Air Quality solutions are now installed in over 10,000 International commercial sites. UVDI is proud to be a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).

1 https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005585/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Will Gerard

Director of Marketing

661.289.2741

will.gerard@uvdi.com