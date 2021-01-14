Defend 1050 uses patented NanoStrike technology to damage and inactivate airborne micro-organisms

Novaerus, a WellAir company that delivers clean air solutions to help prevent the spread of infectious outbreaks, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the Novaerus Defend 1050 (NV 1050) as a 510(k) Class II Medical Device to inactivate and filter out micro-organisms, including virus and bacteria, for medical purposes. The Novaerus Defend 1050 is the first system that uses NanoStrike, a patented plasma generating technology, to receive FDA 510(k) clearance.

The Novaerus Defend 1050 is a free-standing, portable recirculating air cleaning system designed for additional frontline protection in healthcare settings such as operating rooms, intensive care units, in vitro fertilization labs, emergency rooms, waiting and treatment areas, neonatal units, and other critical environments including those performing aerosol-generating medical procedures (AGMP).

The Defend 1050's NanoStrike technology uses a plasma field that rapidly inactivates micro-organisms at the molecular level. Within 15 minutes, the Defend 1050 has demonstrated a 4-log (99.99%) reduction of the MS2 bacteriophage RNA virus, an accepted surrogate for SARS-CoV-2. The Defend 1050 also showed a 4-log (99.99%) reduction in Bacillus Globigii endospores (bacterial spores) within 15 minutes, which was maintained over the prolonged operation (24 hours).

The Defend 1050 is currently used in hospitals and healthcare settings in over 60 countries. Given the rapid spread of COVID-19, WellAir moved quickly to understand how this device could potentially combat the virus while moving it through a thorough FDA medical device clearance process. Additionally, the Defend 1050 meets relevant performance criteria in the FDA Guidance, which provides non-binding recommendations that may reduce the risk of viral exposure for patients and healthcare providers during the current public health emergency.

"Our team of outstanding engineers and scientists have been focused on delivering innovative and powerful airborne infection control devices. The FDA clearance on the Defend 1050 is a critical milestone for our company, validating our work to deliver a safe and effective medical device," said Dr. Kevin Devlin, WellAir CEO. "The Defend 1050 has demonstrated tremendous efficacy in third party testing against viruses, bacteria, VOCs, and particulate matter, which makes it an ideal solution for hospitals and healthcare settings. As we continue to see an alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, we have moved quickly to make the device readily available."

Defend 1050 utilizes multiple stages to reduce airborne micro-organisms. The first stage is a general air pre-filter that captures particles between 4 and 10 microns from the input airflow. This filtered air passes through a series of NanoStrike coils (plasma generators) that damage and inactivate micro-organisms on contact, including viruses and bacteria. The resulting inactive particulates are trapped by a HEPA (High-efficiency Particulate Air) filter. In a final cleaning stage, an activated carbon filter traps VOCs in the airstream before the air is released into the environment.

The Defend 1050 system is delivered complete with all components necessary for immediate use. It can be wheeled easily by a single person to the desired point of use and plugs into standard outlets. Five airflow speed settings enable optimization to each healthcare environment. The only routine maintenance required is a calendar-based filter change schedule.

If you are a medical or healthcare facility interested in learning more about the Novaerus Defend 1050 additional information can be found here, or please contact Novaerus.

About Novaerus and WellAir

Novaerus is part of WellAir, an Irish company on a mission to reduce indoor airborne pathogens and pollutants to create healthy living, working, and healing spaces. With ingenuity and patented NanoStrike plasma-based technology, WellAir's Novaerus medical-grade air disinfection solutions are independently tested and proven to reduce airborne viruses, bacteria, mold, allergens, and VOCs. WellAir can be found worldwide, installed in hundreds of settings, including hospitals, labs, senior living facilities, doctor and dental offices, schools, and residences. WellAir is based in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Stamford, CT. For more information, visit www.novaerus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005591/en/

Contacts:

Novaerus WellAir Media Contact:

Cindy Caserta, ccaserta@wellairsolutions.com