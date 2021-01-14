Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.01.2021 | 15:04
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vox Financial Partners Acquires Delv Global for End-to-End Risk, Data and Regulatory Change Management Services

BELFAST, Ireland, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vox Financial Partners ("Vox"), a global consulting firm that supports financial institutions in the planning, resourcing, and delivery of complex regulatory change, today announced it has acquired 100% of the equity of Delv Global ("Delv"), a business and technology change consultancy that specializes in data and financial project delivery. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Together, the companies will offer end-to-end risk, data, and regulatory change management services for financial institutions worldwide.

The new normal. Vox Financial Partners founder and CEO, Terry Robinson (left) signs a deal to acquire Delv Global, having only met its founder and CEO, Dave Lindsay, virtually.

Founded in 2008, Delv designs and delivers innovative data solutions, business analysis, program management, and quality assurance. The Delv team comprises top industry performers who specialize in solving challenges in data, technology, regulations, and innovation across finance, risk, product control, operations, treasury, and front office.

Vox's acquisition of Delv adds a cutting-edge data practice to its industry-leading risk and regulatory change management consulting services. Delv's Poland-based "nearshore" project teams neatly complement Vox's rapidly growing Belfast-based Service Delivery Centre to create a deeper pool of highly skilled specialists to support a broader range of projects and business processes for financial institutions.

Vox CEO Terry Robinson said: "Dave Lindsay and his team have built a strong reputation by delivering excellent value to their clients for many years. Combining their expertise with our capabilities allows us to broaden our executive team and add enormous value to our combined client base. Together we will become a bigger force in the industry."

Delv CEO Dave Lindsay said: "Joining forces with Vox gives us a solid platform to grow our offering more quickly, with the ability to tap into a wider potential client base. It will allow us to take on bigger projects, with more sales capacity, greater support from a combined operational team, and enhanced opportunities for current and future employees."

For more information on Vox, visit www.voxfp.com
For more information on Delv, visit www.delvglobal.com

Equiteq acted as exclusive financial advisor to Vox and Delv for this transaction.

Media Contact:

Frank De Maria - +1 347 647 0284
frank.demaria@purposefulcommunications.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420244/Vox_Financial_Partners_Zoom_Terry_and_Dave.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
sist1
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.