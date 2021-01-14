PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Adds Software Enhancements to Optimize the Consumer and Dealer Experience

Minimizing consumer online frustration is the key to completing successful transactions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc., (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company") an innovative automotive fintech leader providing digital and virtual platform solutions to buy, sell, trade, lease, or finance vehicles to consumers, dealers, and OEMs, is pleased to announce the procurement of specialized platform enhancing software that addresses real world challenges consumers and dealers are confronted with when conducting complex transactions online. PowerBand spent the last six months enhancing the code into the DrivrZ platform with the agreement to pay $200,000 USD once completed.

Kelly Jennings CEO of PowerBand, commented, "Today's online customer wants simplicity, transparency and convenience in a seamless transaction. We have all experienced the frustration of being unable complete an online transaction after inputting much of the required data. There is nothing more annoying than having to start all over again. Our new software enhancement allows the consumer to quickly and easily progress and complete their transaction, even if they need to leave the site or continue at the dealership - they can start exactly where they left off. Our dealers are also able to access the transaction elements through our portal as well. We are pleased that our platform enhancements eliminate these friction points that frustrate most consumers with online transactions. The code was acquired

Key features of our enhancements include:

Start-stop convenience throughout the transaction

E-signature capabilities

Allows consumers to comparative shop differing terms side-by-side for terms, loans, leases, and down payment options

Complete transaction transparency showing the consumer all the components of the transaction, including F&I/warranty products, trade-in value, rebates, taxes, fees, and more

Consistent transaction process on a listing site, dealer's website, or in-dealership

Allows the dealer to configure and customize many aspects and its offerings

Enables the consumer to choose home-delivery for a true concierge service

About PowerBand Solutions, Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

For further information, please contact:

Kelly Jennings

Chief Executive Officer

E: info@powersolutions.com

P: 866 768 7653

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

SOURCE: PowerBand Solutions Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624313/PowerBand-Adds-Software-Enhancements-to-Optimize-the-Consumer-and-Dealer-Experience