MJ Biotech, Inc.: MJ Biotech Wholly Owned Subsidiary, New England Biotech Enters into HEMP/CBD Extraction Operating Agreement with Genesis Botanical Research

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / MJ Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:MJTV), a company in CBD Extraction Business, today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary New England Biotech Inc. (NEBI) has entered into a Management/Operating agreement with Genesis Botanical Research (GBR). GBR is a company incorporated in the State of Maine where the First extraction facility will be located.

The principals of GBR have been in the farming industry for 20 plus years and the hemp farming industry and CBD market for the past five years with a stellar record of high-quality products providing extremely high rates of return on investment.

The CBD Extraction facility will be 100% owned by MJTV's wholly owned subsidiary, New England Biotech Inc. GBR is tasked with securing the location, overseeing the build out of the facility, the operations, and sale of the end product. While 100% of the revenue will flow through New England Biotech, Genesis Botanical for its part will be paid an operating fee of 45% of the gross profit.

MJTV enters this venture with the knowledge that the first operational facility will have access to enough hemp to reach full capacity very quickly. The facility will start out at about 50% of full capacity and build to near full capacity to be sure of quality control. We also know a prime property with several backup locations have already been identified. Some of the equipment for the facility has also been located and will be ordered in due time. The facility is expected to be operational by third quarter of 2021.

