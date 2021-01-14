The Artist Tree Marijuana Dispensary and Delivery in West Hollywood hosts Roger James, a self-taught Los Angeles artist and visual philosopher specializing in abstract expressionist contemporary art for it's January art exhibition

West Hollywood, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2021) - The Artist Tree is a one-of-a-kind destination for art and cannabis exploration with locations across Southern California. As one of the only art exhibition spaces currently open, the West Hollywood location provides a unique venue for artists to display their works and to comment on current events. Starting January 13th, The Artist Tree Marijuana Dispensary location in West Hollywood will be exhibiting art by Los Angeles artist, Roger James (b.1965). James' artwork is influenced by his work in the fashion industry and he primarily works on canvas. The painter's work reveals flexibility in thoughts, chaotic forms, vigorous hues and intentional toughness. He sees the beauty in an imperfect psychedelic world. James quoted "the amalgam of several colors is like notes in classical music. There is deep meaning but that depends on your personal interpretation."

The Artist Tree was created by Lauren Fontein, Aviv Halimi, and brothers Avi Kahan and Mitchell Kahan. The team built The Artist Tree to celebrate art and community, while providing a welcoming place for people to enjoy cannabis. The Artist Tree team also owns additional dispensaries in Riverside, Corona, El Sobrante, and Los Angeles, which are scheduled to open in the next 12 months.

"The Artist Tree will enhance your perception of the arts and change how you experience cannabis," says Fontein. "Constantly changing art displays and the best cannabis products available are integrated with interactive educational hubs throughout the space. Shopping with us is an immersive experience unlike any cannabis retail location in California."

The Artist Tree Marijuana Dispensary and Delivery Hollywood location houses a dispensary and delivery service, a rotating gallery of local art, and a cannabis learning center. The most striking education hub is the beautifully designed Cultivation Learning Center, a 10 x 15 enclosed glass room containing live cannabis clone plants. Guests are encouraged to walk through the glass cube and visualize the entire craft cannabis production process with cloned plants, led by The Artist Tree's cultivation guides.

The flagship retail store offers a variety of cannabis products - vape cartridges and topicals, edibles, CBD wellness products, craft strains, premium concentrates and pre-rolls. Featured brand products are showcased in secured custom display tables designed to allow The Artist Tree's certified Guides to assist customers with walkthrough consultations and product interaction. Interactive touch pads for ordering products are positioned throughout the retail showroom with built in product and brand information. A secondary sales area and lounge is available for private consultations and personalized concierge experiences for individual guests or small groups.

Converting the retail space formerly occupied by Frontrunners shoe store, The Artist Tree has created a museum-esque environment with a seamless floorplan, industrial detailing, eco friendly concrete, split face basalt, and inlaid glass sections throughout the interior. The space was designed by LEED certified architectural firm, Retail Design Collaborative.

The Artist Tree is the only business applicant to qualify for West Hollywood's cannabis licenses in all five categories, which include recreational cannabis sales, medical cannabis sales, cannabis delivery, operation of a cannabis lounge offering edible products, and operation of a lounge where cannabis smoking and vaping is permitted and edible products can be consumed.

The Artist Tree in West Hollywood retail and art space is open daily from 8:00 AM - 9:50 PM at 8625 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069. The Artist Tree offer delivery and express pick up, accepting online orders at The Artist Tree Marijuana Dispensary and Delivery Hollywood . Details on The Artist Tree's upcoming consumption lounges will be announced soon.

About The Artist Tree

The Artist Tree was founded by Lauren Fontein, Aviv Halimi, Avi Kahan and Mitchell Kahan. With more than 13 years of experience in the California cannabis industry, The Artist Tree team is the only business applicant to qualify for West Hollywood's cannabis licenses in all five categories, which include recreational cannabis sales, medical cannabis sales, cannabis delivery, operation of a cannabis lounge offering edible products and operation of a lounge where cannabis smoking and vaping is permitted and edible products can be consumed. The Artist Tree's mission is to provide safe access to legal cannabis, raise awareness of the health benefits of cannabis, showcase artists from the community and break stereotypes surrounding cannabis sales and consumption. For driving directions, click here: https://g.page/marijuanadispensaryhollywood.

