Andersen Global initiates expansion into Sweden with collaborating firm Unum Tax, adding breadth to its European platform.

Unum Tax, established in 2019, provides tax services to businesses, organizations and foundations with a primary focus on large and medium-sized companies in all industries. Led by Managing Partner Lynda Ondrasek Olofsson, the Stockholm-based firm specializes in tax consulting, due diligence, transaction support, VAT, income tax and tax structuring.

"Our firm's foundation is built by experienced tax advisors who are passionate about helping clients navigate the ever-changing tax climate," Lynda said. "We understand the need for innovative, seamless solutions at the local and international level, and we dedicate ourselves to delivering best-in-class services to ensure comprehensive and customized solutions. We look forward to collaborating with Andersen Global as we share a common vision of serving clients at the highest level."

"We have already established a working relationship with the firm, and their experience and knowledge of their market enhances our competitive edge in the region," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "The firm shares our organization's commitment to independence and transparency, and provides our organization with another strong building block as we continue to create an even more robust presence in Europe."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 230 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

