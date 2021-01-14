Luminati Networks, a leading data collection platform dedicated to providing businesses with complete web-transparency, and the World Ethical Data Forum (WEDF) have established a pioneering Data Collection Ethical Committee (DCEC). This initiative demonstrates the company's continued commitment to its stringent ethical protocols. Additionally, Luminati has signed a long-term agreement with the WEDF that will be highlighted in an industry-leading event set for March 17, 2021.

Luminati will also be working closely with the World Ethical Data Foundation itself and contributing to several of its projects. One such project is the Freedoms Indexing System, a language-neutral international standard of classification for human rights information designed to ensure that it is visible and easily discoverable by anyone not just trained researchers.

These steps are part of Luminati's 2021 commitment to continue setting a high ethical standard for the entire data industry and the multiple market sectors it serves. The DCEC will be guided by the WEDF and involve data ethics industry leaders, prominent academics, and professional experts. Together with the WEDF, Luminati aspires to lead the way toward industry-wide adherence to established public guidelines that address current and future complex ethical questions.

"We have been delighted by Luminati's appetite to help establish and sustain a transformation of the public, governmental, and corporate discussion around data which is essential because this discussion involves every institution of importance and these institutions themselves ground the integrity of human life," said John David Marshall, CEO of the WEDF. "This is truly the most crucial issue of our time and companies, like Luminati Networks, who are the first to progress sincerely in this area, will lastingly build their reputation and excel in the data industry as a whole" added Marshall.

"For a data collection network to generate high-quality and valuable data responsibly and reliably, it must be held to the highest possible ethical and transparency standards. Doing so is crucial for the protection of all market, social and academic sectors from both technical and ethical risks," said Or Lenchner, CEO of Luminati Networks. "The data collection industry has had its fair share of controversy over the years, which spurred us to create the industry's first and most stringent ethical framework to protect it and ensure an ethical and transparent internet" added Lenchner.

The WEDF will hold its annual event on March 17-19th, where topics such as the need for a Data Collection Ethical Committee will be addressed, among a variety of other issues. The forum has already confirmed highly influential speakers and panelists, such as Cory Doctorow, a multi-award-winning novelist and technology activist; Mikko Hypponen, global cybersecurity expert; and Chris Hedges, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author.

To learn more about the upcoming WEDF event, click here. For more information about the Foundation, visit https://worldethicaldata.org

About World Ethical Forum:

The World Ethical Data Forum is the only event in the world that embraces the full range of interrelated issues around the use and future of data. The event was launched in 2018 to bring a range of thought leaders to discuss subjects from privacy and algorithmic bias, to cybersecurity, media freedom, and civil liberties. Addressing these concerns and encouraging effective dialogue and collaboration within the seemingly competing worlds of technology, big business, finance, social and legacy media, and government agencies, the World Ethical Data Forum aims to help develop new conceptual tools to help us understand and engage with a time that is even to those making the decisions increasingly bewildering when taken as a whole, and to develop a "moral imagination" adequate to these new times.

About Luminati Networks

Luminati Networks is a leading online data collection platform dedicated to enabling organisations access the internet with complete transparency. The company's more than 230 team members assist organisations in reaching openly available reliable web data that allows them to make real-time intelligent decisions faster and more effectively. Luminati serves thousands of customers from multiple industry and market sectors and is trusted by Fortune 100 firms. The company has recently been recognized by Gartner Inc., the leading research firm, for its data-driven contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

