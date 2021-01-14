Businesses witnessed a profound paradigm shift, one that led to changes in both business functions and day-to-day operations over the past year. But one thing that remained constant is the need to access real-time data to make crucial business decisions on the go.

Addressing this need and the role of mobile BI, Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, sheds light on mobile BI and its benefits.

Mobile business intelligence and reporting offer several benefits, including:

Access to instant insights through mobile devices improve adaptability helping businesses outmaneuver the competition Mobile BI instills the ability to make decisions on the go, empowering organizations to work efficiently by reducing time-to-information and, therefore, time-to-decision processes Timely, accurate decision-making improves customer experience and brand reputation

The modern business landscape is distinctly characterized by the rapid pace of transformations, requiring businesses to enhance decision-making processes to innovate. With internet-enabled smart mobile devices being considered major contributors to decision-making and insight generation, mobile BI solutions are being deployed by leading businesses to keep pace with rivals and stay ahead of the curve. Quantzig sets out to explain why this is the case and how companies can benefit from business intelligence and reporting solutions. Learn more: https://bit.ly/3i6D9k6

The use of Business Intelligence (BI) and reporting is proliferating, due to which mobile BI has become critically important for businesses to flourish and effectively deal with competition. Business intelligence and reporting also offer several advantages, such as quick access to real-time data, a higher penetration rate, and improved data governance.

According to Quantzig's BI experts, "Quantzig's comprehensive portfolio of BI and reporting solutions focuses on enabling companies to efficiently and accurately analyze relevant data sets and optimize operations."

