In a continually growing global economy with the advent of widespread digitization, the healthcare industry has been pushed to keep advancing and innovating. The creation of the online healthcare market is an example of the constant need for adaptation and growth in the healthcare industry. However, as the online healthcare market continues to grow, companies struggle to maintain market share and stay ahead of competitors. To succeed in this rapidly evolving market, companies need a comprehensive understanding of their consumers' needs and wants and require well-informed marketing strategies. How can online healthcare service providers gain both? With Infiniti's customer segmentation solutions, companies can categorize their consumers based on various factors, identify their varying demands, and develop targeted marketing initiatives. To leverage Infiniti's customer segmentation solutions for comprehensive insights into your consumers' needs and unparalleled marketing strategies, request a free proposal

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005647/en/

Customer Segmentation Solution for an Online Healthcare Service Provider: Business Outcomes (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Customer segmentation also enables improved marketing strategies, personalized offerings, better product development, and higher patient engagement rates. To scale successfully, healthcare industry players must prioritize their consumers' needs, demands, and preferences," says a healthcare industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client is an online healthcare service provider and struggled due to the increasing number of competitors and rising customer attrition rate. Their traditional marketing initiatives were ineffective, and ROI from marketing was low. To improve their business plans and retain customers, the client wanted to analyze their competitors' successful strategies and adapt their business decisions according to their consumers' needs. To achieve this, the client chose to partner with Infiniti Research and leverage our expertise in offering customer segmentation solutions. During the five-week engagement, the online healthcare market client also wanted to understand their target consumers' demands and preferences, develop targeted marketing initiatives, and improve their marketing ROI.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's customer segmentation experts developed a three-phased approach that included the following for online healthcare services provider:

A customer satisfaction and needs assessment to identify consumers' unmet needs and evaluate their feedback and satisfaction regarding the client's offerings

The second phase involved a customer segmentation analysis that categorized consumers according to factors such as age, gender, spending behaviors, and value for the brand

Conducting a detailed competitive benchmarking analysis to analyze competitors' marketing strategies and customer attraction plans

Speak to industry experts to learn how Infiniti's customer segmentation solutions can transform decision-making and business strategies with comprehensive insights into your consumers' needs.

Business Outcome:

With the insights gained from Infiniti's customer segmentation engagement, the online healthcare service provider acquired the relevant data and recommendations to tackle their significant business challenges. The categorization of their consumer base helped them identify target customer segments that are profitable and develop personalized or targeted offerings and marketing initiatives. With the feedback and information gained from customer satisfaction and need assessment, the online healthcare market player made crucial changes to their platforms and offerings and improved their product development process. Additionally, understanding competitors' strategies helped the client develop an improved and relevant marketing strategy and gain a significant strategic edge.

By leveraging Infiniti's customer segmentation solution, the online healthcare service provider was able to:

Increased customer attraction and retention rates. To find out how, read the complete article

Exceeded their revenue expectations

Significantly improved their ROI from marketing

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005647/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us