Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2021) - CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK: CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company is transitioning into the Psychedelics Market, with a direction that includes a complete overhaul of the management team, bringing the Company to current status and delivering exciting growth for our shareholders.





The newly appointed management of PsyKey Inc. will oversee operations of CeCors as we look ahead to build a viable, sustainable, and innovative company that will become a category leader as psychedelics become legal in more and more jurisdictions. The previous officers and/or directors no longer have any relationship with CeCors, and we wish them well in their future endeavors. The Company has begun the process of becoming current in its reporting obligations with the OTC Markets, beginning with financials, completing a successful audit, and updating new director biographies accordingly.

The Acquisition Agreement between the two companies allows CeCors to purchase all outstanding shares of PsyKey Inc., a Canadian federal corporation. PsyKey Inc. will operate as a wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary of CeCors until the Company achieves current status with OTC Markets. At that point, they will look to a name change to PsyKey World. The Company has completed an Authorized Share increase of 250 million shares, for a total of 500 million Authorized Shares in order to accommodate for the acquisition. There are no outstanding convertible notes, and all shares issued in consideration for the purchase of PsyKey Inc. will be subject to standard regulatory restriction periods.

PsyKey's vision entails:

Valuable intellectual property portfolio

Unique innovative delivery systems

Product expansion

Strong management team that values execution

"Being cognizant of the fact that most entheogenic and psychedelic companies are years away from realizing revenue, let alone profitability, we took a different approach. PsyKey Inc. is developing retail-ready nootropic-based consumables, utilizing our innovative delivery systems. This will allow us to not only generate revenue but also create brand awareness while navigating the waters of the fast-evolving psychedelic market. With our innovative delivery systems and the furthered development of our proprietary technologies, intellectual property, and patent portfolio, PsyKey Inc. is excited to build a strong position in this growing and evolving industry". Concluded Amar Bhatal, president CeCors, Inc.

Mr. Bhatal reports the Company has updated the Nevada Secretary of State with the new officers and directors and will be completing the forms necessary to update OTC Markets for Current Status to OTC PINK.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the psychedelic market is growing with a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2027. With cannabis initially opening the doors for alternative medicines, the Psilocybin and Psychedelic Markets have garnered serious attention for the effects it has on mood, cognition and reception. Recent studies conducted on the use of psilocybin have shown the potential to relieve severe anxiety and depression.

