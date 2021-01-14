Frontier Smart Technologies partners with high-end electronics brand Loewe for its new range of SmartRadios

CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier's Venice X platform will soon power the listening experience of a new a range of SmartRadios launched by German brand Loewe, a company perhaps better known for its high-end TVs.

Frontier's Venice X delivers the most reliable and highest quality SmartRadio solution in the market. The module includes Bluetooth, FM, DAB+ and Internet connectivity via Wi-Fi, allowing Internet Radio, Podcasts and music streaming via Spotify, Amazon and newly released Deezer music services. Loewe will be the first product launched that supports Deezer.

Prem Rajalingham, Managing Director at Frontier, said: "We're delighted to be working with Loewe and that our solutions have been recognised as market leading by such a prestigious brand. The SmartRadio product category goes from strength to strength, with exceptional growth seen in 2020 and expected in 2021."

Loewe's new product line, Loewe klang s1, will provide beautifully designed and crafted devices which offer DAB/DAB+, Internet Radio, Spotify Connect and Amazon music streaming services, as well as a larger product category, the Loewe klang s3, that will also include a CD player.

In response to the move, Matthias Claus, Director of Audio at Loewe added: "Loewe wanted to create a product line to allow users to experience the benefits of the growing SmartRadio product category. We needed a strong partner who could deliver on the reliability that our customers expect from the Loewe brand. Selecting Frontier and the Venice X platform has allowed us to create a stunning product line that will deliver quality, choice and reliability to radio listeners."

About Frontier Smart Technologies

Frontier Smart Technologies is a pioneer in technologies for digital audio and the market leader in DAB/DAB+ radios and SmartRadio solutions. Powering over 50 million devices worldwide, Frontier provides a range of radio chips and modules - from turnkey entry-level solutions to sophisticated, highly configurable options - to leading consumer electronics brands. With its R&D centre in Cambridge (UK) and manufacturing and sales offices in Shenzhen (China) and Hong Kong, Frontier supports clients and consumers across Europe and Asia. Frontier is a Science Group (AIM:SAG) company.

About Science Group plc

Science Group plc (AIM:SAG) is a science-led advisory and product development organisation. The Group has three divisions:

R&D Consultancy: providing advisory, applied science and product development services cross-sector helping clients derive maximum return on their R&D investments.

Regulatory & Compliance: helping clients in highly regulated markets to launch, market and defend products internationally, navigating the frequently complex and fragmented regulatory ecosystems.

Frontier Smart Technologies: designing and manufacturing chips and modules for the DAB/DAB+ radio markets with 80% market share (excluding the automotive market).

With more than 400 employees worldwide, primarily scientists and engineers, and speaking more than 30 languages collectively, the Group has R&D centres in Cambridge and Epsom with more than ten additional offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

www.sciencegroup.com

info@sciencegroup.com

For all media enquiries please contact James Taylorjames.taylor@frontiersmart.com +44 7824 550745

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420829/Loewe_klang_s1_front.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420830/Loewe_klang_s1_side.jpg