Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2021) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE), (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Avrok Laboratories, LLC. ("Avrok"), based in Los Angeles, California and Ostia Sciences Inc. ("Ostia") based in Toronto, Ontario, for its mobile residential platform, offering COVID-19 testing in the comfort of your own home.

Avrok and Ostia have partnered in Canada to offer surveillance screening for Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This service is available in Canada exclusively through Infect No More (InfectNoMore.ca). Infect No More offers Avrok's Next Gen Sequencing ("NGS") technology, which is 99% accurate and up to 74% more cost effective than other COVID-19 testing methods. The companies also offer standard RT-PCR screening. A big advantage of the Infect No More service is the use of Avrok's oral sample collection system, which is painless, easy and can be self-administered.

"Research now confirms that oral swabs are as effective as the invasive nasal swabs," says Dr. Michael Glogauer, Chief Scientific Officer for Ostia and Professor in the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Toronto. "And this approach to self-administered non-invasive sampling is a game changer to increase acceptance amongst the general population and help identify asymptomatic carriers of the virus."

The detection of Sars-CoV-2 by NGS is not just more accurate than other methods, it's also fast. Results can be available in as little as 24 to 36 hours after the sample arrives in the Laboratory. Avrok is also in the process of being recognized by the appropriate regulatory boards to provide testing for travellers.

The Zonetail high-rise residential platform is all about convenience and enhanced communication. It's a single platform that includes everything a condo or apartment resident needs; from full connectivity to their building and property management, to a wide range of businesses and essential services like Sars-CoV-2 screening, all in the palm of their hand.

Residents and families using the Zonetail platform will be able to purchase a Sars-CoV-2 screening kit through the app, and have it sent directly to their home by courier. The Avrok test kit is easy to use, allowing people to perform the swab by mouth rather than the invasive nasopharyngeal swab. Once complete, they simply send it back to the lab and within a short time they will get their results.



The Infect No More Sars-Cov-2 surveillance service will be made available to all Zonetail supported condominiums across Canada through the Infect No More website (https://infectnomore.ca). Once the Zonetail and Yardi integration is complete, the testing kits will be made available to those condos and apartments as well, not just in Canada, but also across the United States, reaching potentially tens of millions of people. Zonetail will receive a fee for each test kit purchased through their network.

"COVID-19 is not going away any time soon", said Mark Holmes, CEO of Zonetail. "It's going to take some time to vaccinate everyone in North America, and let's keep in mind, the vaccination itself is not a cure. People will continue to need testing on a regular basis for the foreseeable future."

Holmes went on to say, "Testing is important to get this pandemic under control, but many people don't have the means to get to a public testing station. Even those that do, many don't want to. They are afraid that even going to a public test site can put them at risk of catching the disease. This is a great and convenient way to address these issues."

"We are very pleased to expand our NGS COVID-19 testing capabilities through the Zonetail platform," said Jonathan Martin, COO of Avrok Labs. "When dealing with a pandemic like this, it all begins with accurate, fast testing at scale. Working with companies like Zonetail and Ostia are the types of initiatives that need to get done if we ever hope to get the spread of COVID-19 under control."

Dr. Peter Azmi, CEO of Ostia Sciences commented, "Sars-CoV-2 continues to pose a threat to businesses and individuals. Expanded screening and identification of asymptomatic individuals is a proven way to reduce spread, keep the vulnerable safe and allow businesses and individuals to get back to work and life more safely. We are honoured to be partnered with Avrok Labs, an innovative leader in next generation molecular testing. This strategic relationship with Zonetail will help expand screening and improve the health for communities in high-rise buildings, where high-density living is known to increase the risk of Sars-CoV-2 transmission."

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) provides mobile platforms for condominiums, apartments and hotels, providing residents and guests access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as essential neighbouring services, restaurants, stores, and other businesses.

Zonetail is partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management software companies servicing the condo industry in Canada and is 'live' in approximately 85,000 condominium households. Zonetail also has an integration agreement in place with Yardi Systems, the largest property management software company in the North America. Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California.

For more information, please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

Mark Holmes, President and CEO

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone (Direct): (416) 994-5399

mark@zonetail.com

About Avrok Laboratories

Avrok Laboratories offers surveillance screening for COVID-19 testing using NGS (Next Gen Sequencing) which is 99% accurate and up to 74% more cost effective than other COVID-19 testing methods. Receive results in 24-36 hours and get back to what you do best. Be part of the BACK TO movement and get back to your life!

Jonathan Martin, COO

Avrok Laboratories

Telephone: 310-745-6555

jmartin@avroklsci.com

For more information on Avrok Laboratories, please visit https://avroklabs.com/

About Ostia Sciences Inc.

Ostia Sciences Inc. is a precision oral health sciences company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario Canada. Ostia Sciences operates Infect No More (infectnomore.ca), the exclusive provider of Avrok services and technologies in Canada. Ostia develops next generation precision oral health technologies and services that enable healthcare professionals to provide better health outcomes.

Peter Azmi, CEO

Ostia Sciences Inc.

contact@ostiasciences.com

For more information about Ostia Sciences Inc. please visit https://ostiasciences.com/

For more information on SARS-CoV-2 surveillance screening in Canada, please visit https://infectnomore.ca

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail's current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail's business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72074