Auditoria.AI SmartFlow Skills Achieves 'Built for NetSuite' Status

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / AUDITORIA.AI, a provider of AI-driven automation solutions for corporate finance teams, today announced that its Auditoria.AI SmartFlow Skills has achieved the 'Built for NetSuite' status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations empower finance, accounting, and audit teams to execute business processes, deliver predictive analytics, and quickly respond to customer needs.

"NetSuite has been a pioneer in cloud-based accounting and finance applications, with thousands of companies benefitting from its solutions," said Adina Simu, chief product officer and co-founder of Auditoria.AI. "We're pleased to bring our leading-edge automation capabilities to our mutual customers' to help them make smarter, faster decisions and achieve tangible business results."

Using natural language-driven configurations, Auditoria.AI SmartFlow Skills automates mission-critical finance processes including, vendor management (onboarding, updates, inquiries), accruals, dunning and collections, cash flow forecasting, and audit readiness. Additionally, Auditoria.AI SmartFlow Skills includes machine learning algorithms to drive predictive analytics that enable companies to rapidly access key financial indicators, achieve higher accuracy in predictive recommendations, and be continuously audit-ready while mitigating risks, eliminating errors, and reducing accounting infractions.

"Auditoria.AI's SuiteApp delivers AI-powered automation so that finance teams can increase accuracy and productivity," said Guido Haarmans, vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for finance automation and helps NetSuite customers supercharge their ERP deployments with streamlined automation, advanced analytics, and simplified audit governance."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides partners with the information, resources, and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Auditoria.AI SmartFlow Skills, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about the integrated solution, please visit www.suiteapp.com.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials/ ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite and unlock further growth for NetSuite customers.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) who build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit http://www.netsuite.com/developers.

About Auditoria.AI

Founded in 2019, Auditoria is a provider of AI-driven automation solutions for Finance teams, based in Santa Clara, California, and backed by Neotribe Ventures, Engineering Capital and Firebolt Ventures. Its flagship offering, Auditoria SmartFlow Skills, leverages natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to remove friction and repetition, automate finance back-office business processes, and deliver cutting-edge real-time predictive analytics to enterprise Finance and Accounting teams.

