The "Eyewear and Optical Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For each country, similar rankings are provided covering all the major optical retailers. This database covers all major optical retailers in Europe. The total number of optical retailers in the database grows because every day new retailer profiles are added. The current number of retailers in the database can easily be seen via the search menu at the Home Search page. For each retailer a full profile is available.

Eyewear and Optical Retailers in Europe contains all key information about international and national chains, including data on turnover and numbers of stores and their banners. The focus is on the retailers in European countries such as Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Spain but also most other countries are included.

For each country the number of full retailer profiles in the database is shown. Rankings and profiles are given in the same style for all retail companies, sectors and countries. Clicking on the profile provides the name, headquarter address, phone, fax, management, company website, turnover development, banners, number of stores and much other relevant information. For multinational retailers the address of the head-offices in each country is reported as well as local manager(s).

Some of the Retailers covered include:

Alain Afflelou

Apollo Optik

Boots Opticians

Fielmann

Grandoptical

Hans Anders

Hartlauer

Krys Group

Optic 2000

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ezbau

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005767/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900