Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2021) - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Chris Ford to the Company's advisory board for its Chilean operations.

Daniel Schieber, GoldHaven's CEO stated: "Chris lead the Gold Fields team that discovered the Salares Norte epithermal silver and gold deposit (5.2 Million ounces of Gold, set for production of 350,000 oz of Gold per annum) located approximately 25km north of our Rio Loa project.

Chris is joining our head of exploration Pat Burns, who discovered Escondida (one of the top two Copper mines in the world), and Jack Pritting, who was instrumental in leading the exploration of Kinross's La Coipa mine (6.2 Million ounces of Gold).

Our unique land-position in the Maricunga Gold belt (251 square km) is beginning to attract the talent required to unlock the value of our assets. Pat, Chris and Jack are now the substance of our world-class exploration team."

Chris Ford:

Mr. Ford (B.Sc. Hon's Geology & Mining; M.Sc. Mineral Exploration) started his career in 1974 with Anglo American Corp as a geologist for the Welkom Gold Mine. In the 1980s he began working with BHP Minerals until the late 1990s with roles ranging from senior geologist, manager of exploration to technical manager. Mr. Ford then joined Gold Fields as an exploration manager for the Africa-Eurasia region and from 2008 to 2011 led the exploration team in Chile to a successful discovery at Salares Norte. Mr. Ford resides in Santiago, Chile.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company active in the Maricunga Gold Belt of northern Chile. The Maricunga Belt measures 150 km north-south and 30 km east-west and is host to discoveries in the last ten years of 100 million ounces of gold; 450 million ounces of silver and 1.3 billion pounds of copper. The Company has agreements in place to acquire seven high priority exploration targets as identified by geological studies. To date, GoldHaven has identified four of these seven properties as being "High Priority" targets and will commence a drilling program during the first quarter of 2021. The four priority targets include Coya, located approximately 16 km northeast of the La Coipa mine where Kinross has extracted over 6.2 million ounces; the second is Rio Loa, a project located 25 km south of Gold Field's Salares Norte deposit (5.2 million ounces of Gold equivalent); the third and fourth projects are Alicia and Roma which are approximately 35 km south of the Salares Norte deposit. These priority targets have been designated as High Priority owing to the extensive pervasive alteration, favourable geology and highly anomalous rock geochemistry results as well as their relative proximity to existing deposits.

We Seek Safe Harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Daniel Schieber

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Schieber

CEO & Director

www.goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 638-5938

Cell Direct: (604) 722-5798

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the intended use of the proceeds received from the Offering, the possible acquisition of the Projects, the Company's expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that investor interest will be sufficient to close the Offering, and the receipt of any necessary regulatory or corporate approvals in connection with the Offering and the Assignment, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the exploration and development of the Company's projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability to close the Offering, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of the Letters of Intent which are the subject of the Assignment, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71985