Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2021) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today highlighted recent comments regarding Bitcoin made by Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square.

Dorsey's attention to Bitcoin, is timely in light of the RevoltTOKEN milestone update scheduled for release tomorrow from ALYI's financing partner. RevoltTOKEN has recently achieved a major milestone that will be addressed by RevoltTOKEN CEO Henryk Dabrowski in his update tomorrow to include the latest on RevoltTOKEN's upcoming ICO plans.

Dorsey's comments pertain not specifically to Bitcoin, but otherwise to the underlying technology behind Bitcoin. The same technology paradigm behind RevoltTOKEN and all cryptocurrencies.

From the BENZINGA article yesterday covering Dorsey's comments:

Bitcoin As The Answer: As Dorsey noted the need to ensure we don't "erode a free and open global internet," he said he was particularly passionate about Bitcoin (BTC) because of the "model it demonstrates."

"A foundational internet technology that is not controlled or influenced by any single individual or entity. This is what the internet wants to be, and over time, more of it will be," the Twitter CEO said.

View the entire article at the link below:

Why Jack Dorsey Sees Bitcoin As The Answer To Donald Trump Ban Controversy

RevoltTOKEN CEO Henryk Dabrowski plans to publish an update tomorrow, Friday, January 15th, 2021 to detail a major milestone and provide the latest update on progress toward the planned ICO to fund the ALYI electric vehicle ecosystem.

For more information and to stay up to date on RevoltTOKEN's latest developments, please visit www.revolttoken.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

