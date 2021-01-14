Global biopharmaceutical and life sciences companies are innovating and digitally transforming clinical trials with analytics. From getting trials up and running to streamlining clinical trial designs to deliver new drugs and vaccines faster, clinical data analytics has impacted every aspect of drug discovery and development.

"Clinical data analytics is at an inflection point with accelerated drug development and vaccines for COVID-19, coupled with a move toward decentralized, hybrid clinical trials," said an analytics expert at Quantzig.

Quantzig's latest clinical data analytics success story sheds light on the importance of data and analytics in drug development.

A leading Swiss life sciences company selected Quantzig as a long-term strategic analytics partner to support its clinical research objective. Quantzig helped the client deliver personalized health care solutions by streamlining drug discovery and integrating pharmaceutical products with diagnostics and patient data obtained from disparate sources.

Quantzig adopted a comprehensive approach backed with research insights, analytical views, and evidence-based solutions that helped the client tackle their challenges.

The first phase of the engagement focused on analyzing the market and the challenges faced by the client. To do so, Quantzig leveraged research insights from its in-house market research team and analyzed the current business scenario to gain a better hold of challenges and new opportunities that can impact the client's business.

The second phase focused on developing analytics-based approaches to streamline the client's data management and drug development process. With several data sets in silos, the client faced challenges in integrating and analyzing them during trial design and analysis.

The final phase of this engagement revolved around standardizing clinical trial processes, storing and duplicating data, and reducing the time and resources spent developing new drugs and getting to the drug market.

The success story serves as a classic example of Quantzig's advanced clinical data analytics capabilities that span different areas of drug discovery, drug development, and patient analysis. However, the crux of it stresses the need for a streamlined process that can offer in-depth data-driven insights to help pharma and life sciences firms better understand market needs and act in real-time to save millions.

