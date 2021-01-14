Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.01.2021

14.01.2021 | 17:22
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Block Listing Application

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Block Listing Application

PR Newswire

London, January 14

14 January 2021

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Block Listing Application

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for up to 7,616,023 Ordinary Shares of 5p each ("Shares") to be admitted to the Official List under an Ordinary Share Block Listing Facility.

The Shares may be issued under the block listing to satisfy demand that cannot be met through the secondary market, and the proceeds of share issuance under the block listing will be used for investment in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

The Shares to be block listed may be issued pursuant to the Company's existing general authority to issue shares on a non pre-emptive basis. If issued, the new Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Shares in issue.

The block listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 19 January 2021.

Contact name for enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 1098

© 2021 PR Newswire
