As per this report on the Europe portable air purifier market, it is estimated to thrive at a compound annual growth rate of 8.71% during the forecast period 2019-2028. France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe outline the region's market.

Italy is known to have a significant air pollution issue. This has resulted in particle pollution, thereby causing breathing and heart problems among the citizens. The primary sources of air pollutants are traffic, domestic heating, industry, and agricultural activities. This has triggered the particulate matter and ozone levels to rise, exceeding the legal limits. Major cities like Milan and Turin introduced traffic restrictions to tackle the issue of smog and air pollution. The government policies to curb the air pollutants will generate demand for portable air purifiers. Therefore, Italy is opening up avenues for the growth of the portable air purifier market.

In Russia, the Human Rights Council has recommended restrictions such as low emission zones for vehicles below the heavily polluting Euro-3 standard. The government has also recognized the need for big cities to transition towards green mobility to tackle air pollution. Moreover, the authorities are instructed by the government to create a road map for implementing these measures. Hence, the execution of strict air quality control standards is expected to offer several opportunities for Russia's portable air purifier market.

Furthermore, the need for eco-friendly air filters by consumers to safeguard against health risks is another factor increasing the demand for energy-efficient portable air purifiers in the European countries. The spread of awareness among the population is driving the deployment of portable air purifiers in commercial spaces such as airports, shopping malls, hotels, and industries. Also, the government authorities are regulating and implementing policies to control the emission of pollutants in the environment. This implies that government regulations and consumer awareness hold the potential to expand the portable air purifier market in the region.

Companies Mentioned

Blueair Inc

Daikin Industries Ltd

Dyson Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Philips International Bv

Sharp Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

Coway Co Ltd

Austin Air Systems Limited

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Portable Air Purifier Market Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. E-Commerce is Fastest-Growing Distribution Channel in Market

2.2.2. Soot and Dust Purifier is Major Product Type in Market

2.2.3. Activated Carbon Filtration is Rapidly Growing Filtration Technology

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Supply Chain Analysis

2.7. Effect of Covid-19 on Portable Air Purifier Market

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Impact of Low Air Quality on Economy

2.8.2. Government Support

2.8.3. Health Disorders Caused Due to Air Pollution

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. High Cost of Operation

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Growth in Demand for Air Filtration in Healthcare Industry

2.10.2. Increase in Demand for Smart Air Purifiers

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Upsurge in Demand for Renewable Resources for Power Generation

2.11.2. Release of Harmful By-Products

3. Europe Portable Air Purifier Market Outlook by Filtration Technology

3.1. High-Efficiency Particulate Air Filter (Hepa)

3.2. Activated Carbon Filtration

3.3. Other Filtration Technologies

4. Europe Portable Air Purifier Market Outlook by Product Type

4.1. Soot Dust Purifier

4.2. Fume Smoke Purifier

4.3. Other Purifiers

5. Europe Portable Air Purifier Market Outlook by Distribution Channel

5.1. Supermarkets

5.2. Convenience Stores

5.3. E-Commerce

5.4. Other Distribution Channel

6. Europe Portable Air Purifier Market Regional Outlook

6.1. United Kingdom

6.2. Germany

6.3. France

6.4. Spain

6.5. Italy

6.6. Russia

6.7. Rest of Europe

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Research Methodology Scope

