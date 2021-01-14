Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), one of the leading French video game companies, announced today the appointment of Mr Philippe Perthuis as Secretary General and Chief Business Model Officer.

In order to deploy the growth of Focus Home Interactive and to continue the structural reinforcement of the Group, Christophe Nobileau, Chairman of the Management Board of Focus Home Interactive, has entrusted the position of Corporate Secretary to Philippe Perthuis. As a man involved in content management, his mission will be to actively participate in the implementation of Focus Home Interactive's strategic development plan, find and manage new projects and negotiate new agreements. In this capacity, he will be a member of the Executive Committee.

As Chief Business Model Officer, he will be responsible for redefining Focus Home Interactive's contractual and commercial relations with its partner studios.

His role will be to ensure the smooth running of the organisation and to manage any changes.

In particular, he will be responsible for the Group's legal and human resources departments. He will also be responsible for supporting the deployment of a cross-functional organisation launched a few weeks ago by the Group in order to respond to Focus Home Interactive's development challenges and support its growth.

Christophe Nobileau declared: "We are delighted that Philippe has joined us. His role will be to contribute to the change in business model of Focus Home Interactive; from a publishing company to an integrated Group that owns part of the games it publishes. Working closely with John Bert, Philippe, as Chief Business Model Officer, will be responsible for defining the nature of the relationships that will henceforth unite us with our partner studios. Strategies may range from co-ownership of the games or their intellectual property to the acquisition of minority or majority stakes in our partner studios.

Philippe Perthuis, 53, holds a Diploma in International Marketing (Institute of Technology, Sligo) and a DESCAF (Excelia), he added to this management training at INSEAD. Philippe Perthuis began his career in 1991 at Price Waterhouse Coopers, then joined Lagardère in 1996 to join Europe 1 as Deputy Director of Management Control. From 2000 to 2011, he held various financial and general management positions within the Lagardère Group. In 2011, he was appointed General Secretary of Lagardère Studios until 2014, when he became Managing Director of Lagardère Studios.

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is a leading French video games company. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €143 million in 2019/20, up 13% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com

