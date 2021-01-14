Regulatory News:

Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces the appointment of Gaëlle Stadtler as Director of Human Resources. Gaëlle is joining the Executive Committee and will directly report to Hedi Ben Brahim, Chairman and CEO of Transgene.

Commenting on this appointment, Hedi Ben Brahim said: "Given therapeutic innovation is a globally competitive endeavor, it is critical that Transgene continues to have access to highly skilled and committed employees capable of designing novel immunotherapies that can significantly improve the treatment of solid tumors. In her new role as Director of Human Resources, Gaëlle Stadtler's mission is to continue developing the skills of our 150 employees, to attract and retain talent and to support an innovative corporate culture that is central to our success.

Transgene's Management Committee is comprised of the following members:

Hedi Ben Brahim, Chairman Chief Executive Officer (CEO);

- Éric Quéméneur, Executive Vice-President, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO);

- Christophe Ancel, Vice-President Pharmaceutical Operations Qualified Pharmacist;

- Maud Brandely-Talbot, Vice-President Medical Affairs, Chief Medical Affairs (CMO);

- Jean-Philippe Del, Vice-President Chief Finance Officer (CFO);

- Thibaut du Fayet, Vice-President Corporate Development;

- John Felitti, Vice-President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary;

- Gaëlle Stadtler, Vice-President Human Resources Director.

BIOGRAPHY

Gaëlle Stadtler joined Transgene as Head of Human Resources and Internal Communications in 2018. Between 2011 and 2017, Gaëlle held the positions of Human Resources Manager at Sensient Flavors, and HR Generalist at L&L Products. She started her career at Mars Inc. as a Talent and Learning Developement Coordinator. Gaëlle holds a master's degree in Management from Skema Business School Lille and a Master 2 HR from EM Strasbourg.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of two therapeutic vaccines (TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, and TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac platform) as well as two oncolytic viruses (TG6002 for the treatment of solid tumors, and BT-001, the first oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO platform).

With Transgene's myvac platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses. Transgene has an ongoing Invir.IO collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr.

