The booming grooming brand that never sleeps is at it again, wasting no time in the new year to add two new countries to its international roster. MANSCAPED, the global leader in men's below-the-waist grooming and hygiene announced today its launch into Norway and Switzerland. The addition of these regions follows a successful 2020 filled with unprecedented expansion into more than 30 countries across the globe.

"Our launch into Norway and Switzerland rounds out MANSCAPED's regional European expansion, which is a true milestone for the brand," said Casey Gee, Senior International Business Manager at MANSCAPED. "We're proud to augment our European presence and can't wait to get our products into the hands of this new set of sharp and savvy consumers. This growth catapults an exciting year as we look to traverse continents, offering only the best formulas and tools to as many men as possible on a global scale."

Born in 2016 and based in California, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) men's grooming company designs and develops the highest quality products and tools for groin and body grooming and hygiene. The brand's larger purpose is to move men forward by elevating the grooming experience while unlocking confidence. Since inception, MANSCAPED has been the change for more than two million men worldwide who now feel cleaner, more attractive, and are finding the best versions of themselves.

With a full line designed for both below and above the waist, it's difficult to highlight just a handful of products...but we'll give it a shot! The Performance Package, the brand's newest luxury grooming kit, includes all the essentials for an elevated grooming experience. In the bundle, you will find:

The Lawn Mower 3.0 The legendary electric groin and body trimmer for the groin and body is a brand best-seller, and the star of a refined grooming routine. The precision-engineered device is equipped with a 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke technology, and a replaceable ceramic blade with SkinSafe technology help reduce the risk of nicks, cuts, and snags. The 600mAh Li-Ion rechargeable battery and waterproof ergonomic design allow for a safe, easy, and enjoyable trimming session.

The Weed Whacker This revolutionary electric nose and ear hair trimmer is a technological masterpiece, redesigning the traditional nose hair taming tool by focusing on maximum performance and comfort. Featuring MANSCAPED's SkinSafe technology, an ultramodern design, a 9,000 RPM motor and 360-degree rotary dual-blade system, this ear and nose hair trimmer is unlike any other.

Crop Preserver Our ball deodorant is making its way around the world, and the crowd has gone wild. The anti-chafing formula is infused with cooling aloe vera which helps control any unwanted stench coming from down below.

Crop Reviver This innovative ball toner is another fan-favorite. The restorative spray relieves high-friction areas and post-shave irritation with just a spritz or two, making it perfect for those with an active lifestyle.

As a leading DTC brand, MANSCAPED makes it easy to browse and shop online, plus offers free delivery right to your door. Our newest customers in Norway and Switzerland can learn more and purchase their gotta-have grooming goods by visiting eu.manscaped.com.

Founded in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global leader in men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple, effective, and elevated male grooming routine. MANSCAPED offers direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, and Switzerland. Retail placement includes Target and Best Buy locations throughout the U.S., with further domestic and international retail options coming soon. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.

