StorMagic, simplifying storage and security from the edge to the core, announced today that it earned a top position in the "GigaOm Radar Report for Hyperconverged Infrastructure: Small-to-Medium Enterprises and Edge," which published today. After evaluating 13 hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) vendors, GigaOm's latest report ranked StorMagic SvSAN as a Leader and the top performer among vendors in the Innovation hemisphere of the GigaOm Radar chart. The solution stands out due to it being designed specifically for small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) and edge sites.

GigaOm Radar reports examine technical capabilities, roadmap, execution and the ability to innovate to assist end users in shortlisting the industry's best solutions to meet their requirements. StorMagic SvSAN was named a Fast Mover in the Features and Innovators quadrant, and was positioned as the closest vendor to the concentric circle center, which identifies products of the highest overall value, in GigaOm's signature evaluation.

"StorMagic SvSAN is lightweight, resource savvy and affordable, making it the perfect HCI solution for SMEs and edge computing locations," said Enrico Signoretti, research analyst, GigaOm. "Our research indicates that StorMagic is not only leading the HCI SME and edge markets today, but is also projected to remain at the forefront for the next 12 to 18 months."

StorMagic SvSAN is a software-defined storage solution that ensures 100 percent uptime, eliminates the need for physical SANs and is designed to be very simple to install and manage. Thousands of edge sites and small datacenters globally rely on SvSAN's lightweight, low-cost architecture that simplifies IT for some of the world's most demanding environments.

"The entire StorMagic team has worked hard to develop and deliver simple and lightweight-yet powerful-storage and encryption key management solutions that meet the needs of our customers around the world," said Bruce Kornfeld, chief marketing and product officer at StorMagic. "We are honored to land closest to GigaOm's 'bullseye' in this research report, and be recognized for our relentless focus on helping SME and edge customers keep their systems running with minimal cost and effort."

StorMagic SvSAN was recently named one of the 25 Hottest Edge Software Companies by CRN in its 2020 Edge Computing 100 list, and the company was a 2020 Storage Awards winner in the "Hyperconvergence Vendor of the Year" category.

About StorMagic

StorMagic is making the complex simple for edge computing environments, and we're leading the industry in bringing the edge to the core, in the datacenter and cloud. Our storage and security products are simple, lightweight and cost-effective without sacrificing enterprise-class features for organizations with one to thousands of sites. SvSAN is a highly available two-node virtual SAN designed for hyperconverged edge and small datacenter sites. SvKMS is a flexible and robust encryption key manager for edge, datacenter and cloud. More than 1,300 customers worldwide have chosen StorMagic to lower costs, ensure data security and uptime and simplify operations. For additional information, visit www.stormagic.com.

