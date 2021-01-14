The "Jewellery Watches Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database contains ranking, profiles and all key information about Jewellery Watches retail chains in Europe. The data includes data on turnover, number of outlets, number of employees, address information and information about the management.

All data on retailers are presented in the same style. In the ranking overview of the country, you can click on the name of the retailers which opens the full retail profile with address, phone, fax, key management, company website, turnover development, banners, number of stores, shop-types and much other relevant information.

For multinational retailers, the international head-office of the mother company is given with address etc. The focus is on Jewellery Watches retailers in Europe but many other countries are also well covered.

Some of the Retailers covered include:

Aurum Holdings

Bucherer

Histoire d'Or

LMVH

Pandora

Richemont

Signet

Swarovski

Swatch Group

Wempe

