The Leadership Development Group Presents The Future of Work Learning Series; Reimagining What, How, and Where Work Gets Done

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / The global pandemic has changed the very nature of work and forced the adoption of new technologies, new types of work, and new working relationships. As a result, leaders are facing myriad challenges including how to engage and empower leaders and teams in new and different ways. In response, The Leadership Development Group will be offering a five-part learning series focused on Creating Meaning, Focusing on Results, Developing Diverse Talent, and Supporting Collaboration for teams and organizations. For details about the series and to register visit Future of Work- Leadership Development for the Future (tldgroupinc.com).

"We strongly believe leaders have an unprecedented window of opportunity to shape what ultimately becomes the Future of Work, and we look forward to sharing insight and actionable solutions for participants to implement within their organizations," said Tracy Duberman, PhD, President and CEO, The Leadership Development Group. "We invite all leaders to join TLD Group's expert faculty for our five-part learning series focused on the leadership capabilities needed to encompass the changes in work, the workforce, and the workplace."

To register for access to the weekly live sessions, for a one-time fee of $49, click here. The series begins on Thursday, February 18 and runs through Thursday, March 18. The sessions, outlined below, will be made available to all registrants following the live recording.

On Thursday, February 18 at 12:00 pm ET, Robert Simpson, Jr. PhD will present Creating Meaning. Rob will discuss the silver lining of the pandemic in that operating models have been unfrozen, perhaps more than in any time in a generation. The future of work must, therefore, reach beyond cost and efficiency to transformational leadership skills required to reinforce the critical importance of purpose, value and meaning for employees. Participants will leave with a step-by-step decision tree of the leadership skills required to re-focus and prepare their organizations to move through changes that might otherwise de-stabilize both employees and the success of the organization.

On Thursday, February 25 at 12:00 pm ET, David Drew will present Focusing on Results and how the future of work needs to embrace virtual technologies, alternative talent sources, and collaborative workplaces to empower individuals, delegate effectively, and focus on the right results. Leaders will learn how to embrace an ownership culture that supports flexible thinking and prioritizes value of work over volume of activity. Participants will leave with increased confidence in their ability to navigate ambiguity, to coach others for success, and to 'cut through the noise' - and will be able to obtain real-world application support by signing up for a 1:1 'meet the coach' session.

On Thursday, March 4 at 12:00 pm ET, Binwa Sethi, MBA, MHRM will present Developing Diverse Talent. The future of work requires leaders who foster diversity, inclusion, and belonging. Given new ways of work, new types of work, and new work delivery models, focused attention needs to be applied to rebuild the 'new normal' in a way that incorporates the type of systemic changes required to thrive in the future. Participants will leave with actionable paths for leaders to foster belonging and build inclusive cultures while advancing their organizations' Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) priorities. These paths include strategies to enhance inclusion practices and talent management processes in order to create more inclusive workplace environments.

On Thursday, March 11 at 12:00 pm ET, Robert Sachs, PhD will discuss Supporting Collaboration. The challenges that organizations face today require the input and expertise of people with disparate views and backgrounds to spark insight and innovation. This same diversity of ideas and perspectives also makes success a challenging endeavor. Successful collaboration requires groups to develop relationships and trust, for members to demonstrate specific mindsets and skillsets, and for the establishment of team roles, processes, norms, and goals. Participants will leave with actionable paths to develop the mindset and behaviors to build the foundation for successful collaboration. The action items will include specific recommendations on ways to effectively demonstrate the actions and behaviors that support collaboration while meeting remotely and using digital tools and platforms.

On Thursday, March 18 at 12:00 pm ET, Tracy Duberman, PhD, President and CEO of The Leadership Development Group, will lead the Community Forum a Facilitated Q&A with the Series Speakers. During the final session of the learning series, the panelists will meet with the participants in a facilitated Q&A where the learning is tied together. Participants will have the opportunity to meet with the panelists live, test ideas, and share their experiences.

The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) is a full service talent development firm offering customized solutions to help leaders and teams execute strategy through a combination of innovative solutions including Executive Coaching, Team Development Consulting, Leadership Academies and Physician Leadership Training. TLD Group also offers several featured offerings including Virtual Leadership Development, COVID-19 Leadership Support, and Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Programs.

