Getka Group: Getka Expands Operations to Deliver Turnkey Energy Solutions

New executive team is focused on strategic growth in the U.S. and abroad

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Getka Group, a Tulsa-based energy company with extensive U.S. and Canadian pipeline experience and global investments in alternative energy, announces a new executive team and expanded operations.

"Getka Group, led by our new management team, is building a vertically integrated energy company and expanding our focus to include targeted oil and gas production, while also focusing on modernizing hydrocarbon transportation and reducing emissions through various methods including alternative energy investments," said Dariusz Cichocki, Chairman and CEO of Getka Group. "While oil and gas remains a critical component of today's energy supplies, especially in developing regions, Getka Group is committed to efforts to decarbonize the energy system."

The new management team will deliver on Getka Group's strategic expansion of petroleum operations through Getka, a pipeline, terminal, logistics and storage company, and 3 Seas Energy, a joint venture with Unimot of Poland, that purchases and sells petroleum and other hydrocarbons in the U.S. and abroad. Getka Group will manage various integrated turnkey solutions and recently launched a solar division, working with its partners to design, develop and manage solar facilities in the U.S. and Europe.

New members of the Getka Group executive team include:

Brett Lattin, Chief Operating Officer, Getka Group: Lattin has served as chief operating officer and as an operational turn-around specialist for six oil and gas companies and his experience spans the Delaware Basin, Eagleford, Powder River Basin and the Bakken. His expertise includes production management, project management, drilling and completion, design and execution and safety. He also served as a drilling and production engineer for BP and holds a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering from the prestigious Colorado School of Mines.

Danny Ford, Chief Business Officer, Getka Group: Ford has 40 years of experience with oilfield facilities and construction in both the U.S. and abroad, from upstream to midstream to processing plants. He previously built and managed five departments simultaneously for the midstream operations of Chesapeake Energy as it grew to become the largest natural gas producer in the U.S. He has extensive experience in the design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning and repair of production facilities and processing plants.

Chris Ezell, Chief Technical Officer, Getka Group: Ezell is a mechanical engineer with 17 years of engineering, management and consulting experience in the energy sector. He has previously worked for EOG Resources as an operations manager and lead engineer, and was also the lead facility engineer for new ventures and Permian developments at Devon Energy. Prior to working in the oil and gas sector, he qualified as a nuclear engineering officer in the U.S. Navy aboard a U.S. submarine. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's degree in engineering management.

Jim Thornton, General Counsel, Getka Group: Thornton has 19 years of legal experience and previously served as general counsel for two publicly held companies and a private start-up. He is proficient in both public and private equity and debt markets, guiding a broad range of merger and acquisition matters, including commercial contracts, proxy contests, corporate investigations, corporate turnarounds and bankruptcy proceedings.

New members of Getka, the pipeline logistics and storage subsidiary, include:

Jason Reeves, Chief Operating Officer, Getka: With more than 20 years of management experience in terminal operations, marketing and logistics in both natural gas liquids and crude oil, Reeves will lead operations, logistics and storage. He has been active in hydrocarbon infrastructure developments in New York, West Virginia, North Dakota, Wyoming, Cushing and Colorado, with expertise in Brownfield asset management and Greenfield development, including terminals and interstate pipeline systems. He has managed diverse terminal and tank operations for rail, truck and pipelines.

Jared Hamilton, Chief Commercial Officer, Getka: With 15 years of commercial experience throughout North America, Hamilton has expertise in developing pipeline and terminal projects, accounting, marketing and scheduling platforms. He previously worked for Plains All American, Phillips 66, TC Energy (formerly TransCanada) and in private equity. In the past decade he has helped develop more than $2.5 billion in new business throughout the crude oil basins of North America.

Bryan Joiner, Manager of Terminal Control Center, Getka: A seasoned operator with 15 years of production and midstream experience, Joiner will manage terminal and control center staff in Oklahoma and North Dakota. He was previously manager of terminal operations at Enbridge Cushing where he developed and supervised the flood plan, inspection processes and remedied major release breakdowns. He is credited with streamlining Enbridge's regulatory compliance for required maintenance and inspections and was active in the growth and safety of terminal operations.

About Getka Group

Getka Group is an integrated energy company focused on upstream mineral and production acquisitions and operations, midstream operations, asset development, pipeline and terminal infrastructure as well as alternative and renewable energy operations. The company is focused on strategic domestic and global growth that connects the security of U.S. energy reserves and resources to today's changing worldwide energy marketplace. More information is available at getka.com.

Contact:

Cheena Pazzo

918-625-1937

cheena@kanatistrategies.com

SOURCE: Getka Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624344/Getka-Expands-Operations-to-Deliver-Turnkey-Energy-Solutions