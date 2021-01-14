Partnership Details Strategic Priorities At DSM 202ONE Annual Kickoff

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, the Greater Des Moines Partnership shared its 2020 accomplishments and provided details on its 2021 priorities at the DSM 202ONE Annual Kickoff.

The Partnership announced the results of its economic development work with state and local partners which included 14 existing company expansions, six new company locations, $1.26 billion in capital investment and 1,658 jobs created or retained. Additionally, speakers presented on The Partnership's work in 2020 and ongoing efforts to support small businesses, advance regional inclusion efforts, push forward on major placemaking projects and more. Some of the highlights include:

More than 200 people signed the CEO Commitment to Racial Equity in DSM.

More than 700 people attended The Partnership's virtual Inclusion Forum and additional 800 individuals attended DEI webinars.

$1.7 million awarded to 292 companies through Small Business Recovery Grant program, and 325 heaters provided to more than 60 local restaurants through the Extend the Season Grant.

100 DSM leaders served on the DSM Forward Task Force, guiding creation of 16 industry and 6 business function playbooks to help business recovery.

Created the COVID-19 Rapid Response Hub, displaying real-time resources for the DSM business community.

Worked with regional partners to advance efforts on major projects including the Central Iowa Water Trails project, the Firehouse Community Campus, USL Pro Iowa Soccer Stadium and Global Plaza, Lauridsen Skatepark and Des Moines International Airport new terminal.

Hosted thousands of attendees at virtual and social distanced events including Downtown Farmers' Market presented by UnityPoint Health - Des Moines drive-through markets, World Food & Music Celebration, In for Lunch, DSM Book Festival, Historic East Village Holiday Promenade and Brenton Skating Plaza.

"The 'power of one' allowed us to meet the challenges of the moment in 2020, and it allowed us to support the community in ways that we could not have imagined in the past," said 2020 Partnership Board Chair Tom Mahoney, Chairman of the Board of ITA Group Holdings. "Because of the power of one, The Partnership was able to pivot and increase programs, best practices and new strategies, while also building momentum and strategic initiatives for the future."

During the program, Partnership 2021 Board Chair Fred Buie, President of Keystone Electrical Manufacturing Company, discussed in further detail The Partnership's 18-month strategies that began in July 2020 and continue through the end of 2021:

Inclusion: Focus on implementing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) connections, programs and services that deliver professional-level expertise, training and development opportunities to The Partnership's 365+ Investors, 24 Affiliate Chambers and 6,500 Members.

Broadband Expansion: Increase connectivity to broadband in our 10-county region to improve access to distance learning, telecommuting and telehealth and bolster startup business and e-commerce activity.

Talent Pipeline: Enhance the DSM talent pipeline and prepare DSM for the Future World of Work.

Talent & Economic Development Marketing: Attract and retain businesses and a diverse breadth of talent.

Business Recovery, Retention & Expansion: Heighten the focus on business recovery, retention and expansion through conducting outreach to businesses to assess needs and outline a plan to address their needs.

Placemaking: Move forward on placemaking projects including the Central Iowa Water Trails, Pro Iowa Soccer Stadium and Global Plaza, Des Moines International Airport terminal expansion, Lauridsen Skatepark and more.

"Thanks to the work of our Investors, Affiliates, Members and regional stakeholders, we have already put the wheels in motion for a strong year - a year of hope, a year of recovery," Buie said. "We are collaborative. We are forward-thinking. We work together across the public, private and nonprofit sectors. These elements will help us push these strategic priorities and major projects forward in 2021."

The Partnership also announced its 2021 Board of Directors and Executive Board. In addition to Buie and Mahoney's roles, Rowena Crosbie with Tero International, Inc. and Mike McCoy with NCMIC Group, Inc. will serve as Vice Chairs. Sean Vicente with KPMG LLC will serve as Secretary/Treasurer.

This year's DSM 202ONE Annual Kickoff presentation was headlined by Nick Nurse, an Iowa native and head coach of the NBA's Toronto Raptors. Nurse took questions from WHO-HD's Jodi Long.

