Advertising Vehicles Welcomes New Team Member Jason Boyd

Jason Boyd Joins Leading Vehicle Graphics Company as a National Account Executive.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Advertising Vehicles recently welcomed Jason Boyd to its team as a National Account Executive. Based in Chicago, Boyd will focus on serving national fleet customers by helping them promote their brands and company vision through thoughtful and strategic fleet graphic solutions.



Jason Boyd, National Account Executive, Advertising Vehicles

With more than 20 years of experience in transportation, equipment engineering, and logistics design, Boyd has built relationships with some of the largest commercial and corporate fleets throughout the U.S. He is well-versed in guiding customers through their transportation journey by finding the right solutions to support and fulfill their goals.

"Jason is well-known, well-respected, and trusted in the fleet transportation industry and we're excited to welcome him to our growing team," said Jack Falter, VP of National Sales at Advertising Vehicles. "His enthusiasm for sales and management and proven record of success will help further our mission of providing premier fleet graphics solutions to our valued customers."

"I feel very fortunate to join the Advertising Vehicles team and look forward to growing our national accounts as our company continues to expand and prosper," added Boyd.

Prior to joining Advertising Vehicles, Boyd served as the vice president of strategic sales for Donlen, a leading fleet management solutions company, where he was responsible for leading a cross-functional sales team and managing fleets of more than 1,000 units. His experience also includes management and sales roles within the fleet leasing and logistics industries.

Boyd earned his degree in business administration and management from Loyola University.

About Advertising Vehicles:

Since 2003, Advertising Vehicles has been the premiere vehicle graphics and advertising leader for companies of all sizes across the U.S., providing full and partial vehicle wraps, decals, and full-service, in-house design and production services in its 30,000 square foot facility. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Advertising Vehicles is also North America's exclusive provider of Traxx, the world's number one changeable billboard system for trucks and trailers. For a quote or to learn more, please visit advertisingvehicles.com or call (855) 750-0937.

