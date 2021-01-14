Based on verified user reviews, Snow has received a Customers' Choice distinction four times in a row

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced that the company was named a December 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Software Asset Management (SAM) Tools. Gartner defines software asset management tools as technology that "automates many of the tasks required to maintain compliance with software licenses, thereby controlling software spending." This is the fourth Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice announcement for SAM, and Snow has earned the distinction all four times.

Based solely on feedback from verified customers, Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice reflects reviews and ratings published within the last 12 months. Snow received 100 reviews the most of any vendor in the market with an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 as of January 12, 2021.

Earlier this year, Snow was recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools1 and received the highest scores in three out of four use cases in Gartner's 2020 Critical Capabilities for Software Asset Management Tools2

"Being customer-centric is a value we live by at Snow, which is why the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is so meaningful to our team," said Vishal Rao, President CEO at Snow. "As organizations around the world continue to grapple with the impact of remote work and economic uncertainty, it is vital that they have complete visibility into all technology usage and can efficiently optimize their investments in software and SaaS as well as hardware and cloud. We are proud to support our customers with these critical challenges and are incredibly humbled by this recognition from our users."

Here is what some of those customers shared in their reviews:

"Our experience with the Snow team and the tool has been great since day one. They have supported us along the way and guided us through to meet our business targets. The implementation has gone very smoothly and within the first month we had the first results on our license utilization, position, and compliance." Software License Asset Specialist, Healthcare Organization with $10B to $30B in revenue

"Snow Software has been great to work with and has been very helpful in integrating with our existing ITSM tools and CMDB. As stated above, the Snow Software platform allows us to consolidate all of our disparate sources and gives one central location to track HW and SW assets." CIO, Healthcare Organization with $1B to $3B in revenue

"Snow allows us to discover the unknowns in our organisation, from license risks and missing endpoints to cost savings and optimisation opportunities. Snow has enabled us to take our SAM function to the next level." SAM Manager, Service Organization with $3B to $10B in revenue

"Great comms as always, we really feel like a customer and not just buying an off the shelf product. We have experienced Snow going above and beyond in the current climate, a very willing and helpful company to work with." IT Asset Configuration Manager, Services Organization with $50M to $250M in revenue

"We have many remote workers with mostly laptops. Before we [were] having trouble tracking software installations on these devices and whether the software was being used. Snow has also been very effective is tracking hardware that has been assigned and making sure we get it back when those employees leave." Head of IT, Construction Company with $50M to $250M in revenue

"Easy to use, and it solved one a problem that had been occupying a lot of resources and cost us a huge amount of money in the past. Also, the capacity to do inventory of so many different environments is outstanding." IT Operations Manager, Retail Organization with $50M to $250M in revenue

"I've worked with the Snow Software tool in multiple companies and also worked with competitive tools. I believe Snow is a comprehensive tool, with unmatched SRS and it by far the best SAM tool I have worked with. Very easy to navigate web interface for beginners." Software License Manager, Retail Organization with $3B to $10B in revenue

