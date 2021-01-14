Streamland Media Announces Intent to Acquire Technicolor Post Business from Technicolor

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamland Media, formerly Picture Head Holdings LLC, has entered into an agreement to acquire the Technicolor Post business. This addition builds upon Streamland's global network of award-winning talent, further solidifying their dedication to the creativity, innovation and collaboration essential in post production. The acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is backed by Trive Capital and Five Crowns Capital and is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Streamland Media operates through integrated business units around the globe, including industry leaders Picture Shop, Formosa Group, Ghost VFX, Picture Head, The Farm Group, and Finalé Post. These distinct businesses support feature film, episodic, interactive and emerging forms of entertainment by providing top-tier, customized solutions in picture and sound finishing, visual effects and marketing. The addition of Technicolor Post will bolster Streamland's renowned roster of talent and broadens the company's unique approach to meeting customer needs in regions around the world including the U.S., Canada, Europe and the UK.

The Technicolor Post business will be merged into Streamland Media's existing portfolio of highly regarded businesses. There will be no interruption of the award-winning services to Technicolor Post's clients during this integration, and all employees dedicated to Technicolor Post will be part of this transaction.

"Our team's dedication to creative excellence and their outstanding accomplishments has allowed Streamland Media to build this exceptional family of boutique businesses," says Streamland Media CEO Bill Romeo. "We are thrilled to have the extraordinary caliber of Technicolor Post artists join us. Adding Technicolor Post's technologies and worldwide locations to Streamland will allow us to partner with all of our clients to an even greater degree. I am excited for what's ahead."

"The Streamland model is based on a long-term philosophy that values its distinctive culture and fosters collaboration at every turn," says David Stinnett, partner at Trive Capital. "This has been at the cornerstone of the company's success that we enthusiastically support. We are excited to continue to serve the post-production community with a comprehensive offering uniquely designed to meet customer needs globally."

Jeffrey Schaffer, founder and managing partner of Five Crowns Capital, echoes the sentiment. "Under the direction of the Streamland Media executive team and board, we envision a bright future for the evolution of post production upon the completion of this deal."

"The strategic sale of Technicolor Post is part of our long-term vision for Technicolor Production Services to focus on VFX and animation for the entertainment industry, and creative services and technologies for the advertising industry, which provide the maximum value to our clients. We will continue to focus on these core areas through our award-winning creative studios The Mill, MPC, Mr. X and Mikros Animation," said Richard Moat, CEO of Technicolor.

About Streamland Media

Streamland Media, formerly Picture Head Holdings LLC, operates through leading post production businesses around the globe, including Picture Shop, Formosa Group, Ghost VFX, Picture Head, The Farm Group, and Finalé Post. These integrated businesses support feature film, episodic, interactive and emerging forms of entertainment by providing top-tier talent, technical expertise and customized solutions in picture and sound finishing, visual effects and marketing. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Streamland Media offers multiple locations worldwide throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and the UK that are focused on providing a unique, regional approach to meeting customer needs.

About Technicolor

Technicolor is a worldwide leader in the creation and seamless delivery of extraordinary entertainment experiences. By uniting industry-leading artistry with world-class innovation, the company and its family of creative studios help storytellers bring their most ambitious visions to life.

www.technicolor.com

